StreamAnalytix Named as a Strong Performer by a Leading Independent Research Firm

LOS GATOS, California, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global research and advisory firm Forrester has positioned Impetus Technologies' StreamAnalytix as one of the strong performers among 11 most significant streaming analytics providers in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2019.

StreamAnalytix was named a strong performer by Forrester Research following a 26-criteria evaluation of streaming analytics providers.

Impetus Technologies, Inc. is a soft­ware products, solutions, and services company focused on enabling a unified clear and present view for the intelligent enterprise. The company has been the 'Partner of Choice' for Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data lifecycle by enabling EDW modernization, unification of data sources, advanced analytics,and self-service BI consumption.

In the vendor profile section, the report states: "Impetus' StreamAnalytix fills in tooling and feature gaps for enterprises that wish to leverage Apache Spark as a streaming analytics engine and big data distributed processing engine. StreamAnalytix provides a beautiful and thoughtfully designed visual user interface for application development and management. Enterprises will also appreciate that StreamAnalytix is architecturally positioned to support other open source streaming analytics software in the future, such as Apache Flink."

The report also stated: "Impetus StreamAnalytix's capabilities are governed by the capabilities of the underlying streaming analytics engine, which is Apache Spark Streaming. For enterprises wishing to adopt Apache Spark as their streaming engine, Impetus' StreamAnalytix is the ideal solution to democratize streaming analytics development and platform management with beautifully designed visual tools and the option to drop down to coding as desired."

"We believe that our inclusion in Forrester's Wave report on streaming analytics validates our strong position in this competitive market landscape," said Praveen Kankariya, CEO of Impetus Technologies. "We are proud of the traction StreamAnalytix has achieved since its debut just over four years ago. StreamAnalytix is uniquely positioned to offer global enterprises all of the recognized benefits of open source along with the best of enterprise-class functionality and support."

Leading Fortune 1000 companies are adopting StreamAnalytix for use in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), sensor data analytics, ecommerce, security, fraud, insurance claim validation, credit-line management, call center analytics, business activity monitoring, and more.

For more information about StreamAnalytix, visit: https://streamanalytix.com

