Streamers On Global Live Streaming Platform, LIVIT, Find Success With Philanthropic Ventures

One of the unique features of LIVIT that helps make this possible is the ability to promote your cause through live streams where viewers can easily and securely send donations via the in-app gifting feature. It's an incredible way that live streaming can help people around the world with global causes like supporting those with autism to initiatives as local as building a water well to bring clean drinking water to a small community in Pakistan.

Head of U.S. Operations for LIVIT, Armin Collosi, says "I've always loved hearing these uplifting stories about how LIVIT is able to empower people to make a real impact in their communities and around the world. This highlights the incredible potential of live streaming; not only for entertainment purposes, but for local and global philanthropic efforts that can help change lives and make a positive impact. This is what truly drives what we do at the company and we look forward to supporting more of these initiatives and sharing their success stories."

Bosnian-American musician and philanthropist Amina Markisic recently teamed up with Paani Project , a nonprofit organization that works with community partners and institutions in the United States and Pakistan to drive sustainable, evidence-based interventions to improve access to clean water, advocate for gender equity, and address a variety of pressing health disparities. Together with LIVIT, they hosted a 12-hour live stream with seventeen other top streamers from the platform to raise money which they used to build a water well in Pakistan to bring access to clean drinking water to their community. Markisic was so grateful to have discovered the live stream community and to raise money through the app that she named the water well "LIVIT."

Chicago-based artist and voice actress Kate McSpadden has been using her platform on global live streaming app, LIVIT, to raise awareness of and support for autistic individuals as a voice actress for HBO Max's On the Spectrum television show as featured in PEOPLE Magazine . She is a current student at Exceptional Minds , an autism education organization that provides technical instruction in the digital arts while fully integrating behavioral training into the curriculum. McSpadden and three alumni from the Los Angeles-based nonprofit were chosen to voice the main characters of the dubbed version of the show, which was originally filmed in Hebrew, and follows a group of autistic roommates as they lead independent lives. They contacted Exceptional Minds to ensure an accurate and respectful portrayal.

