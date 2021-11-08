StreamerSquare, Co-founded by Lowco and TheHunterWild, Officially Releases New Resource: SolarStream

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamerSquare, a digital educational platform founded by Lowco, officially released their newest online endeavor, SolarStream. StreamerSquare was originally founded by Lowco- who brought Hunter Wild on as her partner and co-owner. The two are prevalent full-time streamers who are committed to using their experience and expertise in the realm of streaming and online content creation to provide guidance for the next generation of streamers. The platform hosts a variety of educational content regarding career advancement, personal development, and more for streamers. StreamerSquare is a resource hub for streamers both advanced, and novice. Their newest endeavor, SolarStream, is a brand-new educational service and resource for streamers. SolarStream is based on a membership program that offers next level, top quality education, and presents a new way for Creators to build their brand, and better their content.

Behind SolarStream and the StreamerSquare platform are two talented individuals in the video game sphere. Lowco, the founder of StreamerSquare is a Twitch Partner and full-time streamer. Along with her streaming expertise, she is accompanied by her partner, Hunter Wild. Hunter is a former game designer and artist who fell into the streaming space, and is now a full-time streamer as well. The two come together to guide the next generation of streaming content creators by providing them hands-on services, coaching, reviews, and live shows. With content like tutorials that show streamers how to add closed captioning to their streams for accessibility, and even a database for free stream-safe music- the platform is equipped with everything you need to launch a career in streaming.

Today, the platform launched their newest project; SolarStream. SolarStream is a full-fledged resource center for streamers, regardless of their level of expertise. The site features free services- like access to articles that provide information on a large variety of topics, access to an entire "Pre-check" section; which covers the basics of becoming a streamer, as well as access to the StreamerSquare community and network. SolarStream provides users with Membership services that give individuals access to 30+ courses ranging from Growing Your Stream, to Alternative Income Sources and everything in between. From business and logistics, to content, and even tech and equipment; new courses and content are added regularly to keep resources relevant, and give members exclusive early access to the platform's newest features. On top of that- users get access to members-only giveaways and discounts.

Hunter mentioned, "What we're doing with SolarStream is absolutely setting a standard in the streaming space for education and opportunity. It's easy to find information spread all across the Internet, but there's very little that helps you know if that information is good, current, or even accurate. We aim to remove that struggle completely by putting quality, up-to-date, real-world-tested resources in the hands of creators." SolarStream is creating a new facet in the streaming industry by providing the standard for educating streamers at all stages of their journey . "I created StreamerSquare 7 years ago because I was trying to learn to stream and it was tough to piece together information from all over the internet. SolarStream is a resource I wish I had when I started", said Lowco.

Lowco and Hunter continue to push boundaries in the streaming industry by encouraging others to pursue their streaming aspirations. They along with their company emphasize the importance of community support, and the value of shared knowledge.

