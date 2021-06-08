Streamfire Prepares to Launch Free, User-Generated TV-Network

Connected & Smart TV is by far the most popular device for watching online video. However, user-generated content has hardly any representation on the TV set as traditional streaming services failed to include creators into their programming.

Streamfire switches up everything with TV channels full of user-generated content. For each channel, Streamfire partners with the most talented creators as well as the most knowledgeable leaders in their respective niche.

Currently, Streamfire's launch will include five free TV channels: Paragliding TV, Duck Hunting TV, The Cycling Channel, Motorbikes & Engines, and Big City TV.

For content creators, Streamfire opens up completely new forms of distribution. Bandarra, content creators of Paragliding TV, state that Streamfire allows them to reach an utterly new viewer segment. Another content creator of Streamfire, Elliot Snider (Founder of Freelance Duck Hunting; creator on Duck Hunting TV), states: With Streamfire we reach way higher viewer experience than on any video sharing platform. In fact, the average retention time on Streamfire is seven-fold.

As Streamfire TV grows, their goal is "To provide a voice on TV for anybody with a passion and the talent to produce great video" stated Niklas Trenkler, CEO of Streamfire, continuing, "We want to broadcast a free TV channel to every interest with the best creator content possible".

Streamfire is available for free on ROKU as the Streamfire channel, or through their website at www.streamfire.com for viewing on any device. The service is planning to further expand their distribution reach within this year.

For experiencing this new style of TV, download the Streamfire channel on ROKU or visit www.streamfire.com and start streaming one of their available channels now.

Watch Now on Streamfire: www.streamfire.com/watch

Streamfire ROKU channel info: www.streamfire.com/roku

Bandarra: www.andrebandarra.com

Freelance Duck Hunting: www.freelancehuntstats.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527369/Welcome_Streamfire.mp4

SOURCE Streamfire