StreamGear Wins 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for VidiMo Go Live Streaming Production Solution

The VidiMo Go hardware-and-app combination turns a smartphone and HDMI video source (such as a camera) into a full-featured, virtual production and streaming studio. Enabling a single operator to produce multi-source, television-style shows, VidiMo – short for Vi deo di rector on Mo bile – offers an easier way for video professionals and enthusiasts to create and stream engaging, high-quality, live productions.

NAB Show Product of the Year Awards entries were judged by a panel of industry professionals, who based their decisions on criteria including innovation, function, and technical advancements. New this year, winners comprise exhibiting companies from the 2020 NAB Show and the 2020 NAB Show New York.

Combining the battery powered VidiMo Go hardware with the powerful VidiMo Show app, VidiMo seamlessly blends the compact convenience and intuitive ease of a smartphone-based interface with the creative versatility of a dedicated video or DSLR camera. Users can simply capture the camera's HDMI output into their iOS or Android smartphone for live streaming, or use the app's advanced features to create sophisticated live shows that combine the HDMI source with the phone's camera, graphic overlays, pre-recorded video clips, and more. The resulting programs can be streamed live to social media, CDNs, or private servers, or recorded on the smartphone for subsequent on-demand distribution.

The VidiMo Show app will also be offered as a standalone smartphone application – without the VidiMo Go hardware – for producers who do not require an HDMI input. A free trial of the standalone app will be available in early November.

"Nominees like StreamGear reflect the spirit of the NAB Show community by advancing and changing the landscape through dynamic innovation," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new and they have quickly become the premier launchpad for breakthroughs at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology."

"We're excited and grateful that VidiMo Go has been honored with an NAB Show Product of the Year Award," said Darryl Spangler, CEO of StreamGear Inc. "From journalists, mainstream celebrities, and social media influencers to educators, worship leaders, and corporate marketers, more people are using live streaming to communicate their ideas this year than ever before. VidiMo makes it simple for both media professionals and first-time streamers to create high-quality productions, and our upcoming standalone app offering will put its intuitive power in even more people's hands."

