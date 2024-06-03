Streaming Analytics Market size is set to grow by USD 39.7 billion from 2024-2028, Need to improve business efficiency boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 34.63% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global streaming analytics market 2024-2028

Streaming Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.63% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 39.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Driver

The integration of AI and ML technologies in streaming analytics is a notable trend in the market. Businesses benefit from enhanced data understanding, improved decision-making, and identifying new opportunities. AI and ML can detect patterns, predict trends, and automate processes, enabling faster, informed decisions. Adobe's AI Assistant is an example, providing a conversational interface and automating tasks. This integration is expected to fuel market growth as businesses aim to gain a competitive edge.

The Streaming Analytics market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing demand for real-time data processing. Models and procedures are essential components in this market. Real-time analytics, such as predictive and trend, are becoming more popular. Secure and cloud-based solutions are also trending.

Brands and businesses use streaming analytics to gain insights from big data and make informed decisions. Busineses are adopting technologies like Apache Kafka and Apache Flink for real-time data processing. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing need for real-time data analysis in various industries.

Market Challenges

The streaming analytics market is experiencing growth due to the need for real-time insights from large data volumes. However, integrating legacy systems with streaming analytics solutions presents challenges. Information synchronization is a major issue, as real-time integration reduces consistency compared to traditional data transfer and synchronization methods. Additionally, ensuring continuous functionality of all streaming analytics components is essential but complex. These challenges may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

The Streaming Analytics market faces several challenges in implementing and managing real-time data processing. These include complex event processing, decoding, and handling large volumes of data in real-time. Additionally, ensuring data security and maintaining system uptime are significant challenges.

The integration of various data sources and ensuring compatibility with different technologies can also be difficult. Furthermore, the need for real-time insights and quick decision-making adds to the complexity of the streaming analytics landscape. To address these challenges, organizations require advanced analytics tools and skilled professionals to effectively manage and gain value from their streaming data.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 Cloud

1.2 On premises Type 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cloud- The Streaming Analytics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data processing. Businesses are recognizing the value of instant insights to make informed decisions. Streaming analytics solutions enable organizations to process data in motion, providing real-time visibility into their operations. This market trend is driven by industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where timely data analysis is crucial. Streaming analytics platforms offer various features including data filtering, transformation, and visualization, making them an essential tool for data-driven businesses.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the current business landscape, the Streaming Analytics market is experiencing significant growth, particularly among large enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses. This surge is driven by the strategic shift towards digitalization and the adoption of emerging technologies such as API, big data, IoT, AI, and cloud solutions.

Legacy systems are being replaced with modern streaming analytics platforms to enhance data connectivity and improve production and demand forecasting. The financial impact of this transition is substantial, as real-time insights from streaming data enable businesses to make informed decisions and mitigate fraud cases in the retail sector and beyond.

The implementation of streaming analytics is crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's market. By harnessing the power of real-time data processing, organizations can gain a better understanding of their customers, optimize operations, and adapt to changing market conditions.

In summary, the Streaming Analytics market is a vital component of the digitalization process, offering numerous benefits to businesses of all sizes in various sectors. Its ability to process and analyze data in real-time makes it an essential tool for organizations looking to stay ahead of the competition and adapt to the ever-evolving business landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Streaming Analytics market is a rapidly growing sector within the big data and analytics industry. This technology enables real-time processing and analysis of large and continuous data streams. It finds extensive applications in various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications. The key features of Streaming Analytics include real-time data processing, low latency, and the ability to handle massive data volumes.

The technology utilizes complex event processing and machine learning algorithms to derive actionable insights from data streams. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing volume and variety of data, the need for real-time insights, and the growing adoption of IoT and edge computing. The future of Streaming Analytics lies in its integration with other advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud



On Premises

Type

Software



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio