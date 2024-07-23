Streaming Analytics Market size is set to grow by USD 39.7 billion from 2024-2028, Need to improve business efficiency to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 34.63% during the forecast period. Need to improve business efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration with ai and ml technologies. However, difficulty in integration of legacy systems with streaming analytics solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global streaming analytics market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (Cloud and On premises), Type (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The streaming analytics market is witnessing notable growth due to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This trend is enhancing the capabilities of streaming analytics solutions, enabling businesses to gain more accurate and predictive insights from their data. AI and ML technologies help identify patterns in real-time data and predict future trends, allowing businesses to take proactive measures. Additionally, they automate certain processes, reducing manual intervention and enabling faster, informed decision-making. For instance, Adobe's experience platform AI Assistant uses a conversational interface to answer technical questions and automate tasks. This integration is expected to fuel market growth as businesses aim to gain a competitive edge.

Streaming analytics is a modern trend in data processing, allowing organizations to analyze real-time data from various sources. Location intelligence is a key feature, enabling businesses to gain insights from geographic data. Metrics and modifications are crucial for optimizing production and demand in sectors like retail and telecom. On-premises and cloud solutions offer scalability and security, addressing technical drawbacks and compliance regulations. SMEs and startups benefit from advanced, AI-driven solutions for predictive modeling and automating business processes. Real-life experiences show that streaming analytics can improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and provide valuable data for strategic shifts in business logic. API integrations ensure seamless process models, while predictive models help organizations respond to real-time events and production demands. Security remains a priority, with solutions addressing potential breaches. Overall, streaming analytics is a game-changer for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's market.

Market Challenges

The generation and consumption of data are experiencing exponential growth worldwide, putting pressure on businesses to handle large volumes and varieties efficiently. While many companies have adopted big data and analytics, challenges persist in extracting and analyzing relevant data in real-time. To address this, organizations with mainframe and traditional systems are integrating these with streaming analytics platforms for real-time insights. However, integration poses challenges, particularly in ensuring information synchronization and maintaining the proper functioning of ingestion, stream processing, and delivery components. These challenges may hinder the growth of the global streaming analytics market.

Streaming Analytics is a rapidly growing market, enabling businesses to process and analyze real-time data from continuous data streams. Advanced solutions now include AI and machine learning capabilities to automate decision-making processes, making it easier for departments to respond to customers' needs and market trends. Cloud adoption is driving the market, offering scalable, cost-effective, and secure solutions. However, challenges persist, such as data accessibility, connectivity, and integration with legacy systems and APIs. Compliance regulations, cyber-attacks, and data privacy concerns add complexity. Businesses seek cloud solutions that provide ease of use, enhancements, and event-streaming analytics capabilities for commercial applications. Emerging technologies like IoT, digitalization, and digitization further expand the market's potential, but require custom development and debugging. Financial impact is significant, with applications in fraud detection, healthcare, and financial services. Overall, streaming analytics offers significant benefits, but requires careful planning and implementation to maximize its value.

Segment Overview

This streaming analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Cloud

1.2 On premises Type 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cloud- The Streaming Analytics market is growing rapidly as businesses seek real-time insights from their data. This technology enables organizations to process and analyze data in motion, improving operational efficiency and enhancing decision-making capabilities. Companies across industries, including finance, retail, and healthcare, are adopting streaming analytics to gain a competitive edge. By analyzing data in real-time, businesses can identify trends, detect anomalies, and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Streaming analytics solutions provide valuable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and improve overall performance.

Research Analysis

The Streaming Analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for real-time data processing and analysis in various industries. APIs enable seamless data connectivity between systems, making it easier for businesses to incorporate streaming analytics into their operations. Both large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are embracing cloud solutions for cost-effective and scalable streaming analytics. Digitalization and emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and big data are driving the strategic shift towards real-time analytics. Legacy systems are being replaced with modern streaming analytics solutions to improve production and demand forecasting, resulting in a financial impact. Retail sector is a major adopter of streaming analytics to prevent fraud cases and enhance customer experience. The market is expected to continue growing as more industries recognize the benefits of real-time data processing and analysis.

Market Research Overview

The Streaming Analytics market is experiencing significant growth as businesses seek advanced solutions to process and analyze continuous data streams in real-time. AI and machine learning technologies are driving innovation, enabling automated decision-making processes and compliance with regulatory requirements. Cloud adoption is a major trend, with Cloud solutions offering ease of use, scalability, and cost savings. API integration and data connectivity are crucial for data accessibility and integration, while data privacy and security are top concerns. Emerging technologies like IoT, Location Intelligence, and predictive models are transforming industries such as healthcare, retail, and telecom. SMEs and startups are also adopting streaming analytics for commercial applications, optimizing business processes, and gaining valuable insights from real-time data. However, technical challenges such as legacy infrastructure and cyber-attacks remain, requiring ongoing enhancements and modifications. The strategic shift towards digitization and modernization is driving the market forward, with real-life experiences demonstrating the financial impact of streamlined decision-making processes and improved operational efficiency.

