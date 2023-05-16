Streaming Analytics Market size to grow by USD 23.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is estimated to increase by USD 23.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 28.89% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices significantly drives market growth. The use of connected devices grows across the globe. This makes the task to manage, monitor, and maintain the data in an organization more difficult. As IoT devices make managing, monitoring, and maintaining easier, M2M, and machine-to-human (M2H) communications are experiencing greater demand. IoT analytics uses information from a variety of sources, including sensors, barcodes, GPS, RFID, and barcode readers. These technologies support to effectively track and manage of physical assets across a wide range of industries. For example, products with RFID tags are simple to follow throughout the supply chain. RFID also aids to manage and maintain inventory levels. Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market.-Request a sample report Today !

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Streaming Analytics Market 2023-2027

Streaming analytics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global streaming analytics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer streaming analytics in the market are Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers streaming analytics such as google cloud streaming analytics.

The company offers streaming analytics such as google cloud streaming analytics. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers streaming analytics such as Amazon kinesis data analytics.

The company offers streaming analytics such as Amazon kinesis data analytics. Cloudera Inc. - The company offers streaming analytics such as cloudera stream processing.

Streaming Analytics Market - Segmentation Assessment



This streaming analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Utilizing remote public or private computing resources like the cloud, is a component of cloud-based streaming analytics solution deployment. The users of this deployment model benefit from the streamlining of business intelligence procedures. In order to make decision-making more effective, it aids in gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting derived insights in real-time. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the global streaming analytics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global streaming analytics market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Since the region is an early adopter of sophisticated technology and a global leader in the intensive production and consumption of data, the region is a key market for streaming analytics. The market for advanced analytics is driven by the enormous volumes of data produced in North America , which are analyzed to find insightful relationships and insights. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the region during the forecast period.

Streaming Analytics Market – Market Dynamics

Integration with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technologies is an emerging trend in the streaming analytics market growth.

The capabilities of streaming analytics solutions improve with AI and ML to deliver more precise and predictive insights.

By integrating AI and ML technologies with streaming analytics, businesses can improve their decision-making processes, better understand their data, and find new opportunities.

For instance, AI and ML can be used to spot patterns in streaming data and forecast future trends, enabling businesses to take preventative action to deal with potential problems.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security concerns are major challenges that may hinder market growth.

Privacy and security issues are becoming more difficult due to digitalization spreads across all industries.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a detrimental effect on a number of industries globally.

The shortage of labor in the manufacturing sector increased reliance on automation, digitalization, and remote monitoring in a number of different industries.

Moreover, the adoption of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing industries and the culture of remote working in the IT sector is expected to increase.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Streaming Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the streaming analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the streaming analytics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the streaming analytics market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of streaming analytics market vendors

Streaming Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.79 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Streaming Analytics Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Streaming Analytics Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cloudera Inc.

Exhibit 121: Cloudera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cloudera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Cloudera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cloudera Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Impetus Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 130: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Informatica Inc.

Exhibit 132: Informatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Informatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Informatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 135: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 156: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 157: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 158: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 160: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Software AG

Exhibit 164: Software AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Software AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Software AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Software AG - Segment focus

12.16 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 168: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 172: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

