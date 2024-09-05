Streaming Analytics Market worth $125.85 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Streaming Analytics Market"

365 – Tables

66 - Figures

358 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD Billion Segments covered Offering, Application, Processing Type, Data Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Cloudera (US), Teradata (US), TIBCO (US), Software AG (Germany), Informatica (US), Intel (US), HPE (US), Adobe (US), Altair (US), Mphasis (India), Striim (US), Conviva (US), INETCO (Canada), WSO2 (US), Iguazio (Israel), Materialize (US), StarTree (US), Crosser (Sweden), Quix (UK), Lenses.io (UK), BangDB (India), Imply (US), Coralogix (Israel), Ververica (Germany), KX (US), Confluent (US), Estuary (US), Fivetran (US), Hazelcast (US), DataStax (US), Solace (Canada), Databricks (US), and GridGain Systems (US)

Additionally, the increase in cloud-based solutions is speeding up the integration of streaming analytics in business, enabling the management of large data sets with flexibility and scalability. The increase in data generated by IoT devices has made it crucial to utilize real-time analytics to stay competitive. The significance of streaming analytics is emphasized in the changing landscape for organizations looking to make the most of data.

By offering, the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment in the Streaming Analytics Market witnessed significant growth due to the rising adoption of real-time data processing by businesses. This increase is driven by the requirement for ongoing assistance, and specialist advice to enhance streaming analytics solutions and guarantee seamless performance. As organizations rely more on real-time data for making decisions, they require ongoing assistance to enhance the effectiveness of their analytics tools. This includes helping with implementation, system integration, performance optimization, and issue resolution. The growing demand for specialized services in response to the increasing complexity of data environments and the need for real-time insights is driving their rapid market expansion.

By application segment, fraud detection is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

During the forecast period, fraud detection is expected to register the largest market share in the Streaming Analytics Market. The ability of streaming analytics in processing and monitoring data in real time is fueled its dominance, as it is crucial for identifying and stopping fraudulent activities as it happen. Due to the growing digital transactions and more intricate fraud schemes, companies across various industries are utilizing advanced streaming analytics solutions to identify anomalies and safeguard financial transactions. As identifying fraud becomes more complex, the need for streaming analytics will play a key role in effectively identifying and stopping fraud.

By Vertical, healthcare & life sciences are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The emergence of streaming analytics in the healthcare & life sciences industry has been groundbreaking, especially in improving patient care and operational effectiveness. The growing integration of IoT devices and streaming analytics enables healthcare providers to examine real-time data from medical devices. Streaming analytics solutions also help healthcare and life sciences industries by improving predictive care and encouraging proactive treatment approaches. Healthcare systems are capable of monitoring crucial indicators and notifying healthcare providers of any problems that are identified, triggering rapid clinical response. As healthcare data continues to grow, the use of streaming analytics will be crucial in enhancing services and developing personalized care options.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth in the Streaming Analytics Market during the forecast period. The region's swift digital evolution and growing use of technologies such as IoT and big data analytics are fueling the growth of the Streaming Analytics Market. Countries in this region are making substantial investments in infrastructure and technological advancements which leads to an increasing need for real-time data processing and analytics solutions. Also, the increasing number of startups and the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, and retail & ecommerce are fueling the growth of the Streaming Analytics Market across the region.

Top Key Companies in Streaming Analytics Market:

The significant streaming analytics software and service providers include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Cloudera (US), Teradata (US), TIBCO (US), Software AG (Germany), Informatica (US), Intel (US), HPE (US), Adobe (US), Altair (US), Mphasis (India), Striim (US), Conviva (US), INETCO (Canada), WSO2 (US), Iguazio (Israel), Materialize (US), StarTree (US), Crosser (Sweden), Quix (UK), Lenses.io (UK), BangDB (India), Imply (US), Coralogix (Israel), Ververica (Germany), KX (US), Confluent (US), Estuary (US), Fivetran (US), Hazelcast (US), DataStax (US), Solace (Canada), Databricks (US), GridGain Systems (US). These companies have used organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Streaming Analytics Market.

