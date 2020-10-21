Streaming Benefit Added for New Journey Cardholders

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One is meeting the changing needs of college students by adding new benefits to the Journey Student Credit Card and providing tools to help students build financial independence.

Introducing Journey's New Benefits

New Journey cardholders can now earn up to $60 in streaming service subscription credit in addition to the unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase. The new streaming service credit will enable new account holders that pay on time to earn $5 per month for 12 months toward more than 25 eligible media streaming subscription services.

"Our world has changed dramatically over the past few months and has had a tremendous impact on the daily lives of students," said Pawel Swiatek, Managing Vice President, US Card, at Capital One. "While we have long supported students through college access programs, introducing the streaming service credit and a new contactless feature that allows for 'tap-to-pay' on our Journey Student Card are additional ways that Capital One is evolving our products to meet the current needs of students."

Survey: Students Need Help Navigating Road to Personal, Professional and Financial Well-being

While the global pandemic is forcing most Americans to adapt to a new way of life, Capital One found students uniquely affected, personally, professionally and financially.

According to a newly released Capital One College Student Survey:

Two out of three college student respondents (66%) say they feel unprepared to be financially independent without the help of their parents.

Seventy-four percent (74%) of college students are worried the pandemic will impact their personal growth and preparation for life on their own.

Seventy-three percent (73%) of student respondents are worried it will impact career prospects for years to come.

Beyond the Card: Capital One Provides Continued Support for Students

In the best of times, accessing higher education is a complicated process. Consistent with our focus on supporting students, Capital One launched First-Gen Focus, a program to help first-generation students gain greater confidence in their financial well-being, career readiness, and personal wellness. Meanwhile, the recently issued Capital One Foundation Common App Grant, provides low-income and first-generation students with free, real-time guidance to students during the college enrollment process, as well as access to one-on-one coaching through the College Advising Corps. Students can also benefit from visiting Learn & Grow, a content hub with helpful tips and resources, including information on building credit in college.

Creating a Simple, Easy First Cardholder Experience for Students

In addition to the $60 streaming subscription credit and the unlimited 1% cash back on all purchases, Journey cardholders also receive the following benefits:

Tap-to-pay (contactless) card feature, enabling less time spent at checkout, with a fresh new card design;

Easily lock your card if it is lost or stolen;

Cardholders can boost to 1.25% cash back per month (when paying on time);

No annual or foreign transaction fees;

Flexible payment due dates;

Access to free digital tools, including:

Eno: Your Capital One assistant, helps you stay in control of your account by notifying you when it catches things like duplicate or suspicious charges;



CreditWise: Track your progress and plan ahead by getting alerts when there are meaningful changes to your TransUnion and Experian credit report, and explore the potential impact of your financial decisions before you make them with CreditWise.

Learn more about the Journey Student Credit Card from Capital One here and Capital One's commitment to students and community here.

About the Capital One College Student Survey

This poll was conducted between July 21 and July 27, 2020 among a national sample of 1000 College Students (Age 18-23), 250 Parents of children (Age 18-23), 250 Parents of Students (Age 18-23) and 500 Educators / Administrators in secondary and higher education. Of the 1000 College Students (Age 18-23), 272 respondents identified as First Generation. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of College Students (Age 18-23), Parents of children (Age 18-23), Parents of College Students (Age 18-23) and Educators based on age, gender, educational attainment, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Results from the First Generation subsample have a margin or error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $304.2 billion in deposits and $421.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

