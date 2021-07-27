Streaming engagement innovator GNB and e-sports pioneer NextPlayerON to collaborate.

"Gamers want recognition and real competition: at NextPlayerON we focus on offering an e-sports platform that gives all gamers a voice and the ability to experience the benefits of e-sports on a level playing field" said Tobi Lufadeju, COO and Managing Partner of NextPlayerON. "Our deal with GNB helps us evolve the typical e-sports concept beyond leaderboards and into gamer stories and meaningful social interactions." He added "GNB's technology for real-time fan engagement is disruptive in the content space. We are also very excited to work with GNB on taking GNB's Rezi™ avatar for self-expression and building a new e-sports experience for gamers wanting something fresh and competitive."

We are really excited to evolve the gamer experience with a higher level of engagement

"NPO offers a premier gaming experience where gamers can be challenged in the most entertaining ways. We are really excited to work with NPO to evolve the gamer experience with a higher level of engagement," said Rhonda Persidis, GNB's co-Founder. "We also look forward to building our successful self-expression digital avatar, Rezi™, into new types of gamer interactions on NPO's platform, where 1:1 avatar contests are a super exciting frontier in the gaming world", Persidis concluded.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed at this time.

