Streaming Global Elects Three New Directors to Board

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading media delivery technology company, Streaming Global, announced today the election of three new members of the company's Board of Directors. Lieutenant General William Burke Garrett III, USA (Retired), Diane Strutner, and John Gaeta have been elected as directors effective in Q4 2021, Q1 2022 and Q2 2022 respectively.

L-R: Lieutenant General William Burke Garrett III, USA (Retired); Diane Strutner; John Gaeta. Streaming Global

Richard Oesterreicher, Chairman and CEO of Streaming Global, said: "As the Company starts to scale in earnest, the domain expertise of our three new directors will be critical to help navigate domestic and international customer opportunities as well as technology strategy in the commercial and military operations verticals."

Burke Garrett retired from the U.S. Army in January 2017 after his final assignment as the Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command, where he provided strategic leadership to address complex security challenges across 51 nations in Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East. He previously served as Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, responsible for approximately 800,000 Active Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard soldiers – the majority of the Army's combat power. Garrett shared, "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Richard Oesterreicher and my fellow board members to help guide Streaming Global to future success."

Diane Strutner is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Datazoom, an enterprise Video Data Platform technology company that standardizes and enriches data for video teams and their technology partners. A Silicon Valley native and accomplished international executive, Diane has demonstrated her leadership abilities and sales & business development acumen within the American and Spanish startup scenes. Before Datazoom, Diane was VP for Global Sales and Business Development at NicePeopleAtWork. Strutner said, "True to its name, Streaming Global's technology can bring much needed efficiency to the rising demand for media delivery around the world. I'm looking forward to working with Streaming Global as the Company continues to grow and expand."

John Gaeta is a legendary designer and inventor best known for his Academy Award winning work on "The Matrix" trilogy. He has pioneered a spectrum of emergent platform formats such as Bullet Time, Universal Capture, HoloCinema, Magicverse, and more. Previously, Gaeta held positions as the SVP Creative Strategy at Magic Leap and the Executive Creative Director and Co-founder of Lucasfilm/ILMXLAB. Recently, Gaeta was the Creative Executive Producer of the groundbreaking "Matrix Awakens" UE5 demonstration of state-of-the-art building blocks of the Metaverse. Gaeta added, "Having already perfected efficiency and cost savings compared to other media transports for framed content, I can't wait to see how Streaming Global impacts volumetric transport for future media and social experiences in the Metaverse."

About Streaming Global: Streaming Global's patented Software-Defined Agile Transport for Media and Data is real-time combined with unparalleled flexibility. It is the first company to develop software to fundamentally revolutionize the delivery of live, linear, and on-demand streaming media, significantly reducing delivery costs while improving performance and reliability at scale, over all network topologies and even connectivity challenged areas. Companies no longer have to depend on outdated client-server models to meet today's consumer appetite for fast media, on every device, any time, at any scale. Streaming Global enables a video pipeline to be intelligently and dynamically optimized within your existing environment and workflow. Streaming Global didn't invent streaming, it perfected it.

Visit https://streaming.global to learn more.

Streaming Global is a trademark of Streaming Global, Inc.

