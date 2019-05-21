Streaming Global Inks Deal for Growth of African OTT/VOD Streaming Market

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its first step towards an international market, Streaming Global has joined forces with DataGo Solutions as its first exclusive reseller for an overseas territory. The deal covers the entire continent of Africa where, according to the forecast performed by Digital TV Research, the OTT market value will exceed $1 Billion by 2024. This partnership drives Streaming Global's continued mission to enable the reliable, scalable, and cost-effective delivery of live, OTT, and VOD video streaming services over the Internet.

Gbenga George and Richard Oesterreicher

Richard Oesterreicher, CEO of Streaming Global, stated "We are overjoyed to have DataGo Solutions as Streaming Global's exclusive reseller for this emerging market. The growing infrastructure there fits well with Streaming Global's reliable and simple streaming delivery pipeline."

DataGo Solutions founders, Gbenga George and Nicholas Horton, have extensive backgrounds and knowledge in the emerging African OTT/VOD market. Horton is a technology leader with over 14 years of industry experience, driving business growth and market penetration both in the US and abroad. George is a technology investor and lawyer with over 18 years of industry experience in various disciplines including intellectual property, contract negotiation, and market adoption.

"We view this technology as a true innovation in OTT/VOD and live streaming content that will become the new standard for the next decade. We couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to take this technology to market for the continent of Africa and redefine the streaming industry," said George.



About Streaming Global: Streaming Global has reinvented the way live streaming is delivered making it ideal for streaming 24/7 OTT channels and live events with single and multi-stream content. The Streaming Global patent-pending technology turns any simple cloud storage server into an ultra-fast live-streaming server, without installing any additional software on the server. This enables live, OTT, social, and on-demand streaming with global scalability over existing cloud providers, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and private/custom clouds, with an easy pay-as-you-go model perfect for growing an OTT business.

