STREAMING MEDIA ALERT: FilmRise Re-Launches New 'FilmRise Pride' App, Features Over 200 LGBTQ+ Titles

News provided by

FilmRise

22 Jun, 2023, 17:17 ET

Award Winning Critically Acclaimed Feature Films, Documentaries, TV Series

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, FilmRise announces the re-launch of the FilmRise Pride app which features over 200 LGBTQ+ titles including many critically acclaimed titles the studio has produced and acquired including over 130 hours of content from the Water Bearer Films Library of gay-themed films and independent cinema. Viewers can instantly stream these iconic titles on the app, free and available now via Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus with no subscription or email required.

Continue Reading
FilmRise Pride Free TV & Movies App | Armisted Maupin's TALES OF THE CITY
FilmRise Pride Free TV & Movies App | Armisted Maupin's TALES OF THE CITY

"FilmRise Pride is truly an app to be proud of as it features hundreds of hours of critically acclaimed feature films, documentaries and TV series curated into one easy to stream destination for free," says Sal Scamardo, FilmRise VP of Marketing & Distribution. "No matter how you identify, you will find something on FilmRise Pride worth celebrating."

FilmRise Pride features a rich catalog of acclaimed films and television shows, including Desiree Akhavan's THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular Cameron Post, a young queer woman who is sent off to a conversion camp. Since its 2018 release, the film has become a part of the queer canon. Other film titles include indie narratives WOMEN WHO KILL by Ingrid Jungermann and TELL IT TO THE BEES starring Anna Paquin, as well as award-winning documentaries like WOMAN ON FIRE, chronicling the life of trans firefighter Brooke Guinan. Highlights from the Water Bearer Film Library include Peter Hall's adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, starring Helen Mirren and Judi Dench and the films of Pier Paolo Pasolini, including THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ST. MATTHEW, OEDIPUS REX and the interview-on-the-street style documentary LOVE MEETINGS.

In addition, the Parker Posey indie classic PARTY GIRL will also be available for free on the app. A queer classic, the film recently had a major resurgence playing to sold out audiences across North America in 2023 celebrating the vibrant and supportive '90s downtown club community of New York City.

On the TV side, FilmRise Pride also features the trailblazing miniseries Armistead Maupin's TALES OF THE CITY (1993). Led by an illustrious cast of actors, including Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney, the series follows an inclusive group of wonderfully eccentric friends living in San Francisco. Entertainment Weekly praised the series as, "a time capsule that treats its characters with humor, respect and a sexual frankness."

FilmRise Pride is currently available on Roku and FireTV devices as well as Samsung TV Plus.  We never ask for an email, password or credit card. Just press play and binge away. https://bit.ly/FilmRisePride

FilmRise Pride App art, (1920 X 1080 Version
Add'l title art here.

https://filmrise.com/about

SOURCE FilmRise

Also from this source

FILMRISE AND VENTURE 10 STUDIO GROUP PARTNER WITH MARS WRIGLEY TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL REALITY COMPETITION SERIES "FOLLOW ME"

FilmRise Launches 'FilmRise Faith and Inspiration' App Ft. Biblical Epics, Children's Classics and Modern-Day Inspirational Stories

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.