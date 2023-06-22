STREAMING MEDIA ALERT: FilmRise Re-Launches New 'FilmRise Pride' App, Features Over 200 LGBTQ+ Titles

Award Winning Critically Acclaimed Feature Films, Documentaries, TV Series

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, FilmRise announces the re-launch of the FilmRise Pride app which features over 200 LGBTQ+ titles including many critically acclaimed titles the studio has produced and acquired including over 130 hours of content from the Water Bearer Films Library of gay-themed films and independent cinema. Viewers can instantly stream these iconic titles on the app, free and available now via Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus with no subscription or email required.

FilmRise Pride Free TV & Movies App | Armisted Maupin's TALES OF THE CITY

"FilmRise Pride is truly an app to be proud of as it features hundreds of hours of critically acclaimed feature films, documentaries and TV series curated into one easy to stream destination for free," says Sal Scamardo, FilmRise VP of Marketing & Distribution. "No matter how you identify, you will find something on FilmRise Pride worth celebrating."

FilmRise Pride features a rich catalog of acclaimed films and television shows, including Desiree Akhavan's THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular Cameron Post, a young queer woman who is sent off to a conversion camp. Since its 2018 release, the film has become a part of the queer canon. Other film titles include indie narratives WOMEN WHO KILL by Ingrid Jungermann and TELL IT TO THE BEES starring Anna Paquin, as well as award-winning documentaries like WOMAN ON FIRE, chronicling the life of trans firefighter Brooke Guinan. Highlights from the Water Bearer Film Library include Peter Hall's adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, starring Helen Mirren and Judi Dench and the films of Pier Paolo Pasolini, including THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ST. MATTHEW, OEDIPUS REX and the interview-on-the-street style documentary LOVE MEETINGS.

In addition, the Parker Posey indie classic PARTY GIRL will also be available for free on the app. A queer classic, the film recently had a major resurgence playing to sold out audiences across North America in 2023 celebrating the vibrant and supportive '90s downtown club community of New York City.

On the TV side, FilmRise Pride also features the trailblazing miniseries Armistead Maupin's TALES OF THE CITY (1993). Led by an illustrious cast of actors, including Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney, the series follows an inclusive group of wonderfully eccentric friends living in San Francisco. Entertainment Weekly praised the series as, "a time capsule that treats its characters with humor, respect and a sexual frankness."

FilmRise Pride is currently available on Roku and FireTV devices as well as Samsung TV Plus. We never ask for an email, password or credit card. Just press play and binge away. https://bit.ly/FilmRisePride

