Streaming Platform Canela.TV Debuts Canela News, The First Free, Live Newscast For U.S. Latino Cord Cutters

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first free ad-supported streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, announced today the launch of its original Spanish-language news programing Canela News, the first free, live newscast for US Latino cord cutters. The 30-minute news program kicks-off today and will air live Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST, with repeat broadcasts at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. The new program, -- created by Latinos for Latinos – will feature hard news, sports and a much-needed "Buenas Noticias" (Good News) segment on Fridays. Canela News will be anchored by seasoned journalist Jimena Duarte and sportscaster Rene Romero, under the leadership of industry veteran, Alejandro Medina as Director of News, alongside a team of 15 staffers.

"Consumers are seeking accurate and trustworthy information in-language to help them navigate the nuances of our current landscape," said Medina, who brings on over 25 years of journalistic experience to Canela.TV. "This is a pivotal moment for Canela.TV as we take this opportunity with the upmost respect to provide our community with fair, balanced, and culturally relevant information that not only arms viewers with the information they need to get through their day, but also inspirational stories that elevate and empower our communities."

News Anchor, Jimena Duarte, brings nearly 20 years of journalistic experience to Canela News having worked on news programming for some of the largest networks in both the U.S. and Mexico covering investigative reports, breaking news coverage, and one-on-one interviews with high-profile personalities.

Sportscaster René Duarte brings on a dynamic and passionate reporting style and extensive experience covering top international sporting events including the Olympics, the World Cup and world boxing titles, while conducting interviews for notable sports networks with some of today's top sport legends including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Scottie Pippen, Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson y Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez.

Canela News can be enjoy for FREE on Canela.TV . The Canela.TV, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play , Roku , Apple TV , Android TV , Amazon Fire TV and smart TVs.

For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

ABOUT CANELA MEDIA

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 20 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and is female- and minority-owned. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.



SOURCE Canela Media

Related Links

http://www.CanelaMedia.com

