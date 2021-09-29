Streaming Sensation 'Growth Decoded' Returns for Season 2 on October 7

The Growth Decoded team invites all viewers to join them at Content Marketing World as they sit down with conference speakers and attendees to discuss growth tips and tricks, holiday preparation and the future of content marketing.

In today's world, the most efficient and sustainable path to business growth is providing an incredible customer experience. Every two weeks, Growth Decoded helps viewers learn to grow their businesses by conquering a different aspect of the customer experience. The show provides real-world applications of the topic, first-hand examples from real businesses, and actionable takeaways for viewers to incorporate and automate immediately. On Season 2, viewers will hear from real business owners, industry experts, and marketing professionals on a variety of topics, including:

Effective thought leadership

Holiday marketing preparation

Lead generation

Site tracking

Digital events and webinars

Workflow and process automation

Lead scoring

Blog writing

Deliverability factors and engagement tagging

The first season of Growth Decoded attracted over 6,750 subscribers and 12,000+ views of its episodes. Host Ernie Santeralli interviewed a variety of the biggest marketing influencers, business owners and technology leaders about topics ranging from marketing software and CXA to landing pages and email subject lines. Interviewees included:

Peter Coffee , VP for Strategic Research at Salesforce

, VP for Strategic Research at Salesforce Joel Klettke , Conversion Copywriting expert, founder of Business Casual Copywriting and Case Study Buddy

, Conversion Copywriting expert, founder of Business Casual Copywriting and Case Study Buddy Sophia Sithole , Senior Partner Manager at Zapier

, Senior Partner Manager at Zapier Amanda Robinson , Facebook Ads Expert, founder of The Digital Gal

, Facebook Ads Expert, founder of The Digital Gal Scott Frothingham , author & founder of FastForward Results

, author & founder of FastForward Results Neha Varshneya , Senior Manager of Platform Marketing at Thinkific

Viewers can tune in and subscribe to Growth Decoded here .

Supporting quotes

"We are committed to our customers' success. Everything we do from our product enhancements to educational content like Growth Decoded to our continual focus on innovating upon what customer service can include is geared towards what will help our customers grow," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Creating a wow customer experience is the best way for today's businesses to succeed, and today's entrepreneurs are juggling more priorities than ever before. That's why we're packing in more actionable tips and tricks into each episode of Growth Decoded, so viewers can walk away feeling more confident that they can grow their business."

"The ActiveCampaign team knows what's what when it comes to putting on an engaging show that actually delivers value to its audience," said Neha Varshneya, Senior Manager, Platform Marketing at Thinkific. "I had a blast chatting all things apps and integrations and how they can enable course creators and entrepreneurs everywhere to reach new heights with their business—without any coding required!"

Growth Decoded viewers said

"ActiveCampaign in general is raising the bar these days, there's not much of anything to dislike." — United Kingdom

"Wow, where do I start? I really loved the format, the content, and the interviews!" — Australia

"Everything that has been talked about so far is valuable and useful information that marketers have to deal with on a daily basis." — United States

"Very easy to learn new things when you mix practical examples with simple language and humor. The show is really good." — Portugal

