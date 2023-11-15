Streaming Stadium Announces Release of New Software for Sports Fans

JSO Digital

15 Nov, 2023, 13:29 ET

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming Stadium, a leader in sports streaming technology, is proud to announce the release of its latest software.

The rise of sports streaming has created a fragmented viewing experience which is especially frustrating for older fans, and working families on a budget.

Streaming Stadium's proprietary software catalogs the best ways to stream any sporting event, making it easier for sports fans to find the content they want. "We know that sports fans are passionate about their teams, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to access the content they love," said Derek Fleming, the lead writer at Streaming Stadium.

The new software is user-friendly and intuitive, with a simple interface that makes it easy to navigate. It catalogs the best streaming options for sports fans, including live streams, 4K viewing, streaming exclusive games, and games available in a free trial. It also provides information about the quality of the stream, the cost, and any restrictions or blackout dates based on regional viewing rules. Written viewing guides that accompany the software are written by sports writers with first-hand experience using the major streaming platforms, like Fubo and YouTube TV.

An iOS and Android app is in the works for fall 2024. Streaming Stadium is a JSO Digital portfolio company.

