Streaming TV Service Philo, Joins Bright Spirit Children's Foundation in Philanthropic Partnership with the Children's House at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philo Inc., the entertainment and lifestyle focused TV streaming service based in San Francisco, has joined Boston based Bright Spirit Children's Foundation to bring entertainment and joy to the critically ill children and families who reside at the Children's House at Johns Hopkins, one of the leading pediatric hospital residential facilities in the United States. The Children's House at Johns Hopkins provides accommodations to some of the sickest children being treated at the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Thanks to the generous contribution of Philo Inc., families now have more than 60 live and on demand top rated television channels to entertain them during their stay at the hospital. The Bright Spirit Children's Foundation generously donated new state-of-the-art smart TVs for each guest room at the Children's House and for all major common areas.

The TV donations arrived at The Children's House at Johns Hopkins. This donation supports our mission by helping to reduce stress and offer support services for the critically ill children and families we serve. Thank you to Philo and The Bright Spirit Children's Foundation for their incredible donations and for partnering with The Children's House at Johns Hopkins to make a difference in the lives of the families we serve.

The Children's House at Johns Hopkins was established in 1992 and provides over 1,600 individual overnight accommodations each month to pediatric patients and their families. "This is an amazing contribution to our guests who stay here, and it will provide them with many hours of entertainment and distraction from the daily medical treatments that everyone participates in," said Danna Gildersleeve, Director of Operations for The Children's House. This contribution was made possible through the efforts of Mitchell Freund, Director of Sales for Philo, Inc., and Stuart Kaplan, President and Founder of Bright Spirit Children's Foundation.

About The Children's House at Johns Hopkins

The Children's House at Johns Hopkins is a project of the Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation, which builds and manages pediatric hospital and respite facilities that serve children facing life threatening illnesses. Considered a national leader in pediatric residential services, Believe In Tomorrow's eight residential facilities have provided over 900,000 accommodations to families from every state in the U.S. and over 82 countries worldwide. For more information visit www.believeintomorrow.org.

About Philo, Inc.

Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming TV service, offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo currently offers 60+ channels for $25 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.philo.com.

About Bright Spirit Children's Foundation

The Bright Spirit Children's Foundation's mission is to help seriously ill children by providing gaming and entertainment technologies and distractive entertainment to hospitals throughout the United States. For more information visit www.brightspirit.org.

