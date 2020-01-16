Streaming Video Alliance Announces Recipients of Annual Membership Grant Program and Introduces New Industry Conference, SEGMENTS:2020

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association solving technical challenges to improve the video experience at scale, today announced the recipients of its 2020 Membership Grant Program, now in its third year. The Alliance also introduced SEGMENTS:2020, a new industry conference about the streaming video workflow, and has opened the call for speakers.

"On the heels of our five year anniversary as an Alliance, we have some big things in store for this upcoming year," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "As we start 2020, I'm thrilled to welcome our new Grant recipients into the Alliance and look forward to their contributions. I'm also very excited about the new Alliance-sponsored streaming conference that we've been developing as another important channel to advance the streaming video industry, provide valuable education, and bring the brightest minds together."

Membership Grant Program

Each year the Membership Grant program sponsors select, small companies meeting specific financial requirements with a one-year Principal membership. This enables smaller companies like startups to contribute to and benefit from the Alliance's mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem and benefits existing members and the industry at large by accelerating advancements and bringing in new ideas from startups on the cutting edge of streaming video innovation.

The Alliance board of directors chose the following three companies from the application pool as the 2020 grant recipients.

Didja, Inc. is dedicated to augmenting the broadcast television experience. The company specializes in consumer apps that help users engage with live linear television. The Didja hybrid cloud platform is also designed to help broadcasters, networks, and content owners expand their revenues while delighting their fans and enabling a more direct consumer relationship.

Peer5 offers content delivery solutions for the OTT streaming and corporate webcasting / eCDN markets. For OTT, the company's peer-to-peer and MultiCDN services enable broadcasters to deliver the highest quality streams to the largest audiences possible with zero infrastructure investment. For corporate webcasting / eCDN, Peer5's standards-based, client-less and 100% SaaS solution is integrated within a matter of minutes and enables global enterprises to deliver flawless video to their employees.

Veriskope builds innovative low latency software solutions that empower leading companies to reduce risks, increase customer satisfaction and generate more revenue. They focus on providing world class service, support and innovation to existing Adobe Media Server customers and partners, while simultaneously bringing AMS to new markets and use cases.

"We are very pleased to receive a 2020 Principal Membership Grant from the Streaming Video Alliance and contribute to their valuable efforts. The Alliance provides a much needed platform for streaming video companies to collaborate on streaming issues and influence standards bodies in an effective way." – Jim Long, CEO of Didja, Inc.

"We are long time fans of the Streaming Video Alliance and are excited to be named a 2020 Grant Recipient. We look forward to collaborating with our fellow Alliance members and contributing our experience and expertise in the OTT streaming and corporate webcasting / eCDN verticals." — Hadar Weiss, Co-Founder & CEO of Peer5

"Veriskope is very excited to join the Streaming Video Alliance. I was impressed with the breadth of industry representation and technical depth at the Alliance gathering in Lisbon last year. I'm thrilled to represent Veriskope at upcoming meetings and collaborate with other companies across the live streaming video ecosystem as we take RTMP to the next level." – Sarah Allen, CTO of Veriskope

As principal members for 2020, the recipients will be involved in various Working Groups and will participate in the Alliance's quarterly member meetings. Applications for the 2021 Membership Grant Program will open in October of this year.

2019 Grant Recipient Members ContentArmor, Datazoom, Hellastorm, and Touchstream will continue into 2020 as Grant members. A special committee chartered by the board selected these 2019 recipients to receive another membership grant based on their contributions.

SEGMENTS:2020

The Alliance is pleased to introduce a new one-day industry conference focused on making streaming video better. The inaugural event will take place on May 5, 2020 in New Orleans at the Hilton New Orleans, St. Charles Avenue, the day before the Alliance's Q2 member meeting, and will walk attendees through the streaming video workflow, starting with acquisition/ingest and concluding the day with playback/analytics. Best practices, technologies and techniques to deliver the most optimal viewer experience at scale will be discussed by streaming video experts from across the industry. Working Groups from the Alliance will also present their current projects in lightning talks during lunch. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and collaborate with peers and enjoy the New Orleans nightlife following the day's sessions. More details on the conference can be found at the SEGMENTS:2020 website: http://segments2020.streamingvideoalliance.org/

The call for SEGMENTS:2020 speakers is now open. The conference is seeking experts with technical expertise in all stages of the streaming video workflow who enjoy sharing their experiences, best practices, and recommendations. To submit for a standalone session or a panel, more details and the online form can be found here: https://segments2020.streamingvideoalliance.org/#speakers

Upcoming Member Meeting: February 4 & 5, 2020 at Viasat in Southern California

The Alliance's Q1 meeting will be hosted by Viasat in Carlsbad, California. For more information: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meetings/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Citrix, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Ericsson, Espial Group, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight,Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, SSIMWAVE, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, Viacom/CBS, ViaSat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Amazon PrimeVideo, Disney, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Sky, Streamroot, Tektronix, Verizon Media, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to address the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

