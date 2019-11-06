Streaming Video Alliance Continues Five-Year Anniversary Celebrations with Q3/Q4 Member Meeting in Lisbon

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum solving challenges to improve the video experience, today convenes in Lisbon, Portugal for the Q3/Q4 Member Meeting. Hosted by Sponsor member Sky , the two-day meeting officially marks the Alliance's five-year anniversary. The keynotes will feature Sky's Managing Director Global OTT Technology, Pedro Geada, and NBC's SVP, US Operations & Video Streaming, NBCUniversal Direct to Consumer, Peacock, Eric Black. The Alliance also announced today a new specification approved by the Geo Working Group and introduced the Streaming Video Alliance Labs initiative.

"It was five years ago that the founding members of the Alliance came together with the vision of building a global association to tackle the biggest challenges facing the streaming video industry," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "As I reflect on our growth and accomplishments to date, I'm extremely proud of the impact we are making on the industry and want to personally thank our members for their innumerable contributions over the years to the Alliance and the industry at large."

Alliance Approves New Specification from Geo Working Group

The Geo Sub-Group (part of the Networking and Transport Working Group) has been spearheading a new specification, "Geo-Data for IPv6," which was recently approved by the Alliance. While there are many different approaches to associating attributes to an IP address and many different attributes that can apply, there are also several different approaches to delivering that data. This new specification focuses on attributes in three categories: Identity, Service, and Location. The associated document for this specification provides a JSON object model and schema to represent how those attributes can be tied to an IP address in a common format for controlling the access to streaming video using geo-location data for IPv4 and IPv6 addressing. For more information: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/books/geo-data-for-ipv6/

Alliance Announces "Labs" To Develop Reference Code for Published Specifications

Having published numerous specifications, especially around Open Caching, the Alliance realized that it needed to take the next step forward which was to turn those specifications into functional code. Labs is a designation within the Alliance to identify projects specifically related to codifying aspects of published technical solutions. Employing a Github repository, segmented into projects, and numerous member contributors, the Alliance will make reference code publicly available under an MIT license. Possible coding languages will include JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and C#. Note that the repositories will initially only be open to Alliance member contributions. For more information, visit https://labs.streamingvideoalliance.org/#welcome

Members of the Alliance

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, Concurrent, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Edgeware, Eluvio, Endeavor Streaming, Ericsson, Espial Group, FOX Networks, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxia Corporation (formerly Toshiba Memory Corporation), Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, NAGRA, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Opticom GmbH, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Quortex, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Streaming Global, Streamroot, System73, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Touchstream, Velocix, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

Press Contact

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications

(510) 984-1526

SVA@Bhavacom.com

SOURCE Streaming Video Alliance

Related Links

http://www.streamingvideoalliance.org

