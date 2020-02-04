Streaming Video Alliance Convenes at Viasat for First Quarterly Member Meeting of 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today kicks off its first member meeting of the year at the Viasat campus in Carlsbad, Calif. Highlights from the two-day meeting include multiple breakout sessions for the Working Groups, a keynote by Viasat CEO and Founder Mark Dankberg, and a presentation by Zac Shenkar from CBS Interactive on the company's video streaming stack.

"It's become tradition that the first Alliance meeting of the year is hosted on the West Coast, and we're looking forward to being in the San Diego area this week," Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "I'm excited for what will be another momentous year for the Alliance – we have the largest membership to date, a thriving Working Groups program, a new open source initiative we call LABS, and the introduction of an entirely new conference sponsored by the Alliance, SEGMENTS:2020."

The Alliance's Working Groups will meet in person to discuss their latest initiatives and papers. Highlights include:

Advertising Working Group: Discussion on the ad monitoring proof of concept and the poll results from two project proposals (ad-break signaling and invalid traffic).

Discussion on the ad monitoring proof of concept and the poll results from two project proposals (ad-break signaling and invalid traffic). Measurement/QoE Working Group : Final review of the group's Best Practices for End-to-End Monitorin g document.

: Final review of the group's g document. Network and Transport Working Group: Continuing discussion on an industry standard for talking to FPGAs; IETF MOPS working group updates; a discussion about multicast in different delivery environments; and commence working on the 5G and Edge in Streaming Media document.

Continuing discussion on an industry standard for talking to FPGAs; IETF MOPS working group updates; a discussion about multicast in different delivery environments; and commence working on the document. Open Caching Working Group: Brainstorm to begin the Alliance LABS initiative.

Brainstorm to begin the Alliance LABS initiative. Privacy and Protection Working Group : Continued discussion and review of the Streaming Security document.

: Continued discussion and review of the document. Live Streaming Working Group: Review of the current state of the Best Practices for Improving Live Streaming Latency document; discussion of the poll results regarding approval of the project scoping template and interest in three proposed scaling projects.

Review of the current state of the document; discussion of the poll results regarding approval of the project scoping template and interest in three proposed scaling projects. VR Study Group: Review of the VR proof of concept and discussion of next steps.

Review of the VR proof of concept and discussion of next steps. Metadata Working Group: A kick start meeting to identify key projects and topics to address.

"We're honored to host the Streaming Video Alliance's first meeting of 2020 at our headquarters," said Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO, Viasat. "At Viasat, we're passionate about bringing streaming video to the hardest-to-reach places, globally—whether that is to homes or communities on the ground; passengers, pilots or crew in-flight; or travelers at sea. We're proud to be part of an ecosystem that is collaborating to improve video distribution at scale and working toward bringing advancements in viewer experiences—anywhere."

2020 Membership Grant Program

The Alliance recently announced the recipients of the 2020 Membership Grant Program: Didja, Inc., Peer5, and Veriskope. Each year the Membership Grant Program sponsors select, small companies meeting specific financial requirements with a one-year Principal membership. As principal members for 2020, the recipients will be involved in various Working Groups and will participate in the Alliance's quarterly member meetings.

SEGMENTS:2020

The Alliance is introducing a new one-day industry conference focused on making streaming video better. The inaugural event will take place on May 5, 2020, in New Orleans at the Hilton New Orleans, St. Charles Avenue, the day before the Alliance's Q2 member meeting, and will walk attendees through the streaming video workflow, starting with acquisition/ingest and concluding the day with playback/analytics. More details on the conference can be found at the SEGMENTS:2020 website: http://segments2020.streamingvideoalliance.org/

The call for SEGMENT:2020 speakers is now open. To submit for a standalone session or a panel, more details and the online form can be found here: https://segments2020.streamingvideoalliance.org/#speakers

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, SSIMWAVE, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, Viacom/CBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Amazon PrimeVideo, Disney, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Sky, Streamroot, Tektronix, Verizon Media, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

Press Contact

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications

(510) 984-1526

SVA@Bhavacom.com

SOURCE Streaming Video Alliance

Related Links

https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org

