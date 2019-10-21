Streaming Video Alliance Members to Convene in Lisbon for Q3/Q4 Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum solving challenges to improve the video experience, today announced its Q3/Q4 member meeting will take place on Nov. 6-7 in Lisbon, Portugal. In addition to celebrating the Alliance's fifth anniversary , the two-day meeting – hosted by Sponsor Member Sky – will include multiple breakout sessions, keynote presentations and networking events. The Alliance also announced that applications are now open for its 2020 Membership Grant Program.

"These past five years have been a testament to what people can do when they come together and collaborate to solve critical technical challenges," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "From its inception to the present day, the Alliance has demonstrated to the industry that we are going to be an integral part of the path forward to a scalable, resilient, high-quality streaming experience. It is truly amazing to see how the Alliance has established itself as a major force to help guide the streaming video industry as it grows and transforms over the next 50 years."

In addition to a keynote from Eric Black of NBC Sports, the Alliance's Working Groups will meet in person to discuss their latest initiatives and papers. The meeting will also feature a special Content Threats Workshop, hosted by the Privacy and Protection Working Group.

Applications Now Open for 2020 Membership Grant Program

Now in its third consecutive year, the Membership Grant Program enables smaller organizations, such as startups that may not have the financial means to cover the Alliance's standard membership fees, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance's work as Principal Members for one year.

For 2019, the Alliance welcomed a number of companies exploring and productizing technologies for the streaming video industry, including Datazoom , Eluvio , Hellastorm , Quortex and Streamroot , recently acquired by CenturyLink to help expand its global CDN capacity.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2020 Membership Grant Program can find more information here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/grant-program/

Members of the Alliance

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, Concurrent, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Edgeware, Eluvio, Endeavor Streaming, Ericsson, Espial Group, FOX Networks, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, NAGRA, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Opticom GmbH, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Quortex, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Streaming Global, Streamroot, System73, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Kioxia Corporation (formerly Toshiba Memory Corporation), Touchstream, Velocix, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

