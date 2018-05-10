Streaming Video Alliance Welcomes Google as New Member

"Viacom is pleased to host the Streaming Video Alliance face-to-face meeting, where we can continue collaborating with the member technology companies, programmers, and distributors to promote standards around distributed caching and video quality-of-service measurement that will benefit us all and our audiences," said Glenn Goldstein, CTO, Viacom.

Highlights from today's agenda include:

Keynote by Alec Hendry , Senior Director of Technology Convergence at Viacom, and Dino Covelli , Director of Emerging Streaming Technology at Viacom

by , Senior Director of Technology Convergence at Viacom, and , Director of Emerging Streaming Technology at Viacom HEVC Licensing Symposium in which representatives from key HEVC patent licensing pools and patent holders (HEVCAdvance, MPEG LA, and others) will discuss their licensing terms

in which representatives from key HEVC patent licensing pools and patent holders (HEVCAdvance, MPEG LA, and others) will discuss their licensing terms Member-led se ssion about Tackling the Issues & Challenges of Massive-scaled Live Synchronized Events presented by Chris Michaels of Wowza

about Tackling the Issues & Challenges of Massive-scaled Live Synchronized Events presented by of Wowza Welcoming new members to the Alliance including Google and Videastream

"A lot has happened in the four years since the Alliance was founded. New industry technologies have been introduced and adopted, new Alliance members have joined our ranks such as AWS and Google and the consumer demand for and consumption of streaming video continues to soar," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Alliance. "As we kick off our fourth annual member meeting, I'm inspired by our collective progress to date and look forward to our members' continued contributions to the streaming video industry."

Following the annual meeting, voting will open for the Board of Director elections, and appointments will be in announced in June 2018.

As part of the Alliance's mission to educate the industry on challenges, technologies, and trends, Thibeault frequently speaks at events throughout the year. On June 5, 2018, Thibeault will be at the OTT Executive Summit in New York City appearing on the panel, "Reliably Streaming Broadcast-Like Quality Video (Including Live) on a Global Scale." On June 29, 2018, Thibeault will speak on the OTT TV Infrastructure Roundtable at TV of Tomorrow in San Francisco.

Members of the Alliance include companies and individuals from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Arris, Bamtech Media, Beamr, Blue Frame, CBC, Cedexis, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Concurrent, ContentArmor, Conviva, Digital Element, Dolby, Edgeware, Ericsson, Espial Group, FOX Networks, Friend MTS, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, IneoQuest, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Ketan Bhardwaj, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NeuLion, Nexguard, Nice People at Work, Nokia, NTT East, OWNZONES, Phenix, Qwilt, Rob Dillon, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Tektronix, Telecom Italia, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat Inc., Viavi Solutions, Videastream, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

Press Contact

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications

(510) 984-1526

SVA@Bhavacom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-video-alliance-welcomes-google-as-new-member-300646446.html

SOURCE Streaming Video Alliance

Related Links

http://www.streamingvideoalliance.org

