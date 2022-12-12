StreamingChurch.tv Offers $200 Donations to Churches That Live Stream Services in December

The church growth initiative aims at helping pastors engage more people this Christmas season

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Lacy, CEO and Head Engineer of StreamingChurch.tv, announced a new program to help churches reach more people this Christmas.

Lacy and StreamingChurch.tv are offering a $200 donation to any church that live streams at least two services in December. "We want to help churches reach as many people as possible this Christmas," he said.

"The problem is, most streaming services are frustrating and overwhelming, leaving churches feeling ill-equipped as they head into the biggest season of the year," said Lacy.

According to StreamingChurch.tv, the technology they offer churches is so easy to learn that churches could be streaming by their very next service time. "We understand what it's like for pastors. They want to focus on ministry, not tech," continued Lacy.

Lacy's team has helped thousands of churches leverage streaming since 2001.

"We believe every church should have a simple way to host interactive, online church services, and this program reflects our heart and commitment to help every local church reach more of their neighbors," he said.

Use of their streaming service is at no cost to the church through a 30-day trial and includes one-on-one set-up help from an expert. "We want to pull out all of the stops so that churches have no excuse not to try streaming this Christmas," said Lacy

Interested church leaders can visit StreamingChurch.tv for details on how they can live stream for free for the remainder of this year and how to claim the $200 donation offer .

ABOUT STREAMINGCHURCH.TV

Video streaming can get complicated. That's why StreamingChurch.tv has developed a simple solution that helps pastors stream interactive worship services. When pastors live stream with StreamingChurch.tv, their churches reach more people consistently and expand the impact of their ministry. More information is available at www.StreamingChurch.tv . Media inquiries should contact Steve Lacy at 866-852-6648 or [email protected].

SOURCE StreamingChurch.tv