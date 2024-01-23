StreamLabs Expands Product Suite with Scout, a New Smart Water Sensor

The new early warning system alerts homeowners, tenants and commercial property managers to signs of a water leak, helping to prevent damage before it occurs

SMYRNA, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamLabs, Inc., a Chubb company that offers smart water monitoring, leak detection and water shut-off devices and systems, has launched Scout. The new point-of-leak sensor is distinguished by its small size and contemporary design, DIY setup and ability to be used independently or as part of a StreamLabs leak detection system.

StreamLabs new point-of-leak sensor, Scout

Scout alerts homeowners, tenants, or commercial property managers in real-time to the presence of water, and also sends alerts for fluctuating temperature and humidity levels that may indicate a leak or the risk of frozen pipes. Scout is self-installed in minutes, with no pipe-cutting required and is compatible with the StreamLabs' Control, which can automatically turn off water if a leak or freeze conditions are detected.

"Water damage is the number one source of non-weather-related property damage, which includes plumbing system failures, burst pipes or leaking appliances," said Hemant Sarma, Senior Vice President, Head of Internet of Things (IoT) at Chubb. "Scout makes water leak detection easy with early warnings to potential problems, providing peace-of-mind."

In addition to an audible alarm, Scout sends real-time alerts via Wi-Fi to the StreamLabs mobile app and the StreamLabs Concierge web app, providing the opportunity to take action and prevent what otherwise could have resulted in major damage if undetected.

"At Chubb, we work closely with our clients to assess the risk of water damage to their properties, and strongly recommend the use of water leak detection technology to address inevitable gaps, and StreamLabs is at the forefront of that conversation," said Ana Robic, Division President, Chubb North America Personal Risk Services. "The new Scout sensor adds more leak detection options for our clients, helping to detect minor issues before they become major problems."

A network of Scouts can be placed in basements, laundry rooms, behind toilets, under sinks or near water heaters for early leak detection, as well as placed next to sump pumps or in air conditioning condensate pans to alert you to pooling or dripping water. Scout sensors are also a great solution for condos where automatic water shut-off devices may not be an option.

The new Scout, available in one, three or five packs, can be purchased on www.streamlabswater.com and qualifies for a premium credit on many carriers' insurance policies.

Detecting and preventing water leaks is a primary focus for Chubb's world-class risk engineers. Today, the company is using StreamLabs products to help protect properties with billions of dollars in aggregate value. With active, real-time monitoring, Chubb is helping property owners avoid water damage, providing real value beyond a claim payment. "For Chubb it's about avoiding the disruption and real cost to our client that comes with getting damaged assets repaired or replaced," said Sarma.

As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), StreamLabs fuses leading IoT technology with Chubb's deep risk engineering expertise and insurance claims insights, helping consumers and plumbing professionals predict and prevent water damage before it occurs.

