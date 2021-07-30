Streamland Media Closes Acquisition of Sim Post

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media has finalized the acquisition of Sim Video International's post production business ("Sim Post"), expanding Streamland's picture and sound finishing services to New York City. The integration of Sim Post adds to Streamland's already exceptional roster of artists and technical expertise in North America, increasing its capabilities for serving creators in both scripted and unscripted content.



Streamland Media has completed the acquisition of Sim Post. Tweet this Streamland’s picture and sound finishing services now in New York City.

"We're excited to welcome Sim Post's outstanding team into our community," says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. "This alliance further strengthens our devotion to nurturing creativity and providing clients a true partnership that is unparalleled in post production. With our globally expanded talent pool and footprint, we remain focused on elevating the services and solutions our collaborators need."

Sim Post's personnel join Streamland's picture and sound divisions.

Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital backed Streamland's acquisition of Sim Post, which was first announced in April of this year.

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media operates through leading post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs.

For more information, visit www.streamlandmedia.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

office +1.818.980.3473

[email protected]

SOURCE Streamland Media

Related Links

https://www.streamlandmedia.com

