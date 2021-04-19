Streamline and Optimize Online Business Listings with the Listings App by Marketing 360®

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® Listings app, used by small business owners, agencies, and larger enterprises, is a favorite tool within the platform for many reasons, one of the biggest being the ability to ensure that their business is correctly listed on the most popular local sites, directories, and apps for their industry.

Through the Marketing 360 Listings app, business owners are able to get listed on local sites, apps, and directories without ever having to leave the app. They can update all of their listings at once to ensure that the business information, hours of operation, contact info, and more are all accurate and up to date, saving hours of manual work. The Listings app can even help business owners manage multiple locations.

"The Marketing 360 Listings app is a game changer for busy SMBs that need a better and more efficient way to ensure that their business is listed in the most important places" said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. We saw great utilization of the Listings app during COVID, as business owners needed to update their hours regularly to meet the demands of their local government restrictions. With little time and effort, SMBs can ensure that their business is accurately listed on the most prominent sites, all through the Marketing 360 Listings app."

The app also allows for premium business information, like additional directions to the business, the service area, payment options, brand videos, featured messages, specialties, associations, and important links.

