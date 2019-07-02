Streamline Announces Partnership with Pearl Energy Investments and Energy Innovation Capital, and Strategic Acquisition to Further Expand Gas and Water Treatment Services

SAN ANTONIO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Innovations, Inc. ("Streamline"), a technology provider specializing in hydrogen sulfide ("H 2 S") treatment for natural gas and water, announced a new strategic partnership with Pearl Energy Investments ("Pearl") and Energy Innovation Capital ("EIC"). This partnership with Pearl and EIC, both premier growth enablers in the energy sector, helped fund the acquisition of proprietary chemical supplier Advanced Oxidation Technology ("AOT"), and is expected to fuel the continued expansion of Streamline's flagship technology, the Valkyrie™ ("Valkyrie").

Streamline's Valkyrie technology removes H 2 S from natural gas, produced water, and wastewater. Representing a step change improvement in H 2 S treatment, Valkyrie is environmentally forward and rapidly expanding as a cost-effective industry solution.

Founded in 2015, Streamline deploys advanced technologies for water and gas treating and related processes to help oil and gas, utilities, industrial, and municipal customers, both domestically and internationally.

Dave Sisk, Streamline CEO and Co-Founder, noted, "Streamline is uniquely positioned to solve the growing problem of high H 2 S in energy and industrial markets. Our new partners will leverage deep industry contacts to introduce the Valkyrie technology to a broad range of customers with H 2 S treatment needs."

"The Streamline team is an impressive combination of industry veterans and entrepreneurs with extensive technical and commercial expertise," said Billy Quinn, Managing Partner at Pearl. "Our investment reflects our confidence in Streamline's businesses plan and our dedication as a long-term partner."

George Coyle, a Managing Partner at EIC, added, "Streamline's superior solution to remove H 2 S enables its customers to improve operations and safety, and lower costs. We are excited to support growth at Streamline as they continue to rapidly gain market share."

Streamline is a technology company focused on innovative and sustainable gas and water treatment solutions for natural gas, produced water, and wastewater. The company's patented, regenerative, environmentally forward gas treatment process represents a step change improvement in H 2 S treatment and is rapidly expanding as a cost-effective industry solution. Following the acquisition of AOT, Streamline changed its name from Streamline Chemical, LLC to Streamline Innovations, Inc. For more information, please visit www.streamlineinnovations.com

Pearl Energy Investments is a Dallas-based energy investment firm with $1.2 billion of committed capital under management. Pearl focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American upstream, midstream, and oilfield services sectors. For more information, please visit www.pearl-energy.com

Energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators serving the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs tackling global energy challenges with transformative, market-leading solutions. EIC's team brings more than three decades of experience investing in energy technologies and we leverage our industry expertise, networks and a collaborative approach to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what's possible and build great companies. For more information, visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com.

