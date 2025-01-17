Streamline Auto Solutions Integrates with RouteOne to Revolutionize Credit Application Services

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Auto Solutions, an enterprise finance technology for retail automotive, is proud to announce its integration with RouteOne as a middleware service to enhance the dealer experience in RouteOne's Credit Application system for mutual subscribers. This collaboration connects dealerships' inventory with participating lenders through a dynamic, dealer-focused lender portal powered by Streamline.

The integration leverages Streamline's innovative affordability engine to align and communicate lenders' underwriting guidelines with dealership inventory and book values. The integration ensures dealerships and lenders can maximize every customer opportunity at the moment of truth, the point of credit decision.

"Through our integration with RouteOne, we're redefining how lenders and dealers collaborate, and allowing customers, regardless of financial position, to be presented multiple paths forward," said Matt Lasher, President of Streamline Auto Solutions. "We empower lenders to more effectively communicate their decisions in real-time, giving dealerships more actionable alternative deal structures, and customers benefit as well. It's a win-win-win for everyone in the automotive ecosystem."

Several lenders have selected Streamline to power their dealer-focused lender portals nationwide, enhancing credit application processes and creating seamless connections between dealerships and underwriting teams.

"This integration demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency in automotive financing," said Alexander Mandeville, Director of Strategic Partnerships at RouteOne. "Together, we're equipping dealerships and lenders with the ability to select tools that best suit their need to deliver better outcomes for consumers."

Streamline and RouteOne are committed to delivering solutions that improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for dealers and lenders alike.

Streamline Auto Solutions is an enterprise finance software company, founded in Buffalo, NY in 2016, originally as an internal software solution for the West Herr Automotive Group. In 2020, the company began partnering with lenders as a separate entity. By connecting lenders, dealers, and consumers through its affordability engine technology, Streamline delivers exceptional value and efficiency across the automotive ecosystem. Visit streamline.auto for more information.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across various best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at RouteOne.com

