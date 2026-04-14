Streamline Auto Solutions' Make it Work® Integrates with RouteOne to Streamline Deal Refresh for Dealers

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Auto Solutions has released an embedded integration inside RouteOne that gives automotive dealers the ability to restructure finance deals directly within the RouteOne workflow they already use.

Streamline's database, which has analyzed over 90 million credit decisions, shows 59% of all automotive applications are conditioned, countered, or declined. This reality creates friction for dealers, requiring them to adjust deals in the F&I office.

Streamline Dealer Collaboration

"Even small adjustments to deal structure or a change in collateral can significantly impact finance outcomes and dealer profitability on a car deal," said John Schulz, Founder and Executive VP at Streamline. "By embedding Make it Work powered by Streamline® in RouteOne, dealers now have a single workflow to optimize customer, credit, and collateral with any of their lenders, reducing time delays, back-and-forth conversations, and improving results for all parties involved."

Streamline's embedded "Make it Work" functionality provides a universal rehash that works for all the dealer's current lender partners, allowing each user to quickly rework transactions, evaluating alternative vehicles, adjusting deal structure, and rehashing without leaving RouteOne.

"Efficient use of time in the F&I office remains a recurring goal in the vehicle purchase process. RouteOne is pleased to make Streamline's Make it Work solution available within its platform, continuing to give dealers access to tools that help accelerate financing and improve overall workflow," said Alexander Mandeville, RouteOne's Director of OEM Strategy & Key Accounts.

The embedded integration is now exclusively available to dealers who use RouteOne and subscribe to Streamline.

About RouteOne:

RouteOne began in 2002 as a joint venture of GMAC (now Ally Financial), Ford Motor Credit Company, DaimlerChrysler Financial (now TD Auto Finance), and Toyota Financial Services.

RouteOne is the technology that connects dealers, finance sources, and integrated industry providers across North America for vehicle financing at the point of sale. Continually delivering best-in-class customer service and industry-leading solutions to the market, RouteOne is relied on to create a flexible, modern purchase experience that promotes dealer choice and can take place in-store, online, or a combination of both paths. As points of sales evolve, RouteOne services will continue to expand to meet the marketplace's demands. More information is available at RouteOne.com.

About Streamline:

Streamline is a dealer focused lending solution company that reduces friction in the sales and finance process in over 7,300 dealerships across the country by aligning vehicle selection and deal structure with lender guidelines. Delivering improved underwriting and funding efficiency, increased profitability, and a better overall customer experience for dealers and lenders. Founded in 2018 at the West Herr Automotive Group, and since 2024, has been rapidly expanding as an independent company partnering with dealers and lenders. Learn more at streamline.auto.

Media Contact:

Darren Haygood

CRO and Managing Partner

Streamline Auto Solutions

407.417.3423

[email protected]

SOURCE Streamline Auto Solutions