Streamline Brands Acquires Saf-T-Swim Schools

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Brands, the leading franchisor and manager of swim schools in the world including SafeSplash, SwimLabs and Swimtastic schools, announced today the acquisition of Saf-T-Swim, the Long Island, NY-based swim school system. Saf-T-Swim is the leading swim school in Long Island with 13 locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. With this acquisition, Streamline extends its position as the largest swim school network in North America, including a dominant position in the New York market, and increases its location count to more than 230 locations in 22 states and Mexico and Istanbul, Turkey. Streamline, which is also the official swim school provider for USA Swimming, plans to continue to expand its market position through both organic growth of its franchise system and additional acquisitions throughout the next several years.

"We are delighted to have Saf-T-Swim join our brand family," said Matthew Lane, CEO of Streamline Brands. "With this acquisition we are able to welcome a team of professionals that have provided world class service to the families of New York for over 35 years. Saf-T-Swim's dominant position in the market and focus on water safety, drowning prevention and deep personal instruction for children to build confidence in the water aligns perfectly with the type of service we provide nationwide throughout our swim schools. We were impressed with their quality of service, passion and dedication to their craft immediately after meeting the team."

Saf-T-Swim is a leader in water safety education and a sponsor of EndDrowningNow.org, a New York-based water safety education program. Saf-T-Swim specializes in individual and baby & me lessons for infants to adults, providing every student with a safe, attentive and fun environment to learn lifelong swimming skills.

According to research, more than 42 million children and almost half of adults in the U.S. can't swim or don't have basic swimming skills. The swim school market is estimated at $17 billion, however, significantly less than $1 billion of the market is currently served.

This acquisition for Streamline is part of its aggressive growth goal of managing more than 300 U.S. and international locations by 2020. Streamline's unique franchising model includes back office services, a proven teaching curriculum, exceptional franchisee training and industry-leading franchisee support.

"Streamline Brands has established a long-standing reputation and track record for exceptional customer service, quality and franchisee support," said Jim Hazen, Founder and President of Saf-T-Swim. "Joining the industry's leading management team of Streamline enhances our ability to deliver personalized, fun swimming instructions to more kids and adults and keep them safe in the water. This partnership ensures the Saf-T-Swim program will continue to serve the families on Long Island for decades to come."

About Streamline Brands®

Streamline Brands is the industry's largest franchisor of swim schools. Streamline Brands and its franchisees operate schools in 22 states today under four brands: SafeSplash Swim School, Saf-T-Swim, Swimtastic Swim School and SwimLabs Swim School. The company was formed in 2005 and has been growing ever since through organic growth and acquisitions. Today, there are more than 200 schools open or scheduled to be open in the United States, Mexico and Istanbul. The company is majority owned by Quad Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Manhattan.

For more information about Streamline Brands or to learn about franchising opportunities with the company, please visit www.streamlinebrands.com or follow SafeSplash®, Saf-T-Swim, SwimLabs® and Swimtastic on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners was founded in 2000 to make value-added private investments in the education industry. Today, Quad is one of the most active investors in privately-owned education companies in the United States. Visit www.quadpartners.com to learn more.

About Saf-T-Swim

Saf-T-Swim is a year-round swim school dedicated to teaching people how to love and respect the water. Established for over 35 years, Saf-T-Swim has grown to 13 locations across Long Island, NY. Its many facilities offer unique and fun programs for all ages, from infants to seniors. Saf-T-Swim is committed to providing every student with a safe, attentive, fun environment to learn lifelong swimming skills. Many students begin as infants and continue to attend Saf-T-Swim for many years, working their way through the organization's various swim levels and programs. Visit www.saf-t-swim.com to learn more.

