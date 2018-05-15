Streamline Health Names New Sales Leader

Mr. Walsh, who joined the company in early 2016 to lead all reseller partner efforts, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. Prior to joining Streamline Health, Mr. Walsh spent 15 years with Care Communications, Inc., a revenue cycle and healthcare data quality improvement company with expertise in health information management. During his tenure as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, and Senior Vice President, Business Development, Walsh led successful organic revenue growth of between 15 to 30% every year for 13 consecutive years. During that time, Care Communications revenue grew by more than 300%. Since joining Streamline Health, Mr. Walsh has doubled the number of active reseller partners.

Streamline Health is committed to leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in accounts receivable. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams.

"Our sales pipeline is very active and we look forward to working with Hal Walsh and the sales team to close more deals going forward. Hal has done a great job of helping us grow the number and quality of our reseller partners, and has been actively involved in selling all of our revenue cycle solutions – from Abstracting and CDI to our new eValuator platform," stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "We are pleased to announce his well-deserved promotion to Vice President, Sales and to lead our growing team of sales professionals throughout the United States and Canada, and we wish Shaun Priest well in his next endeavor."

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

