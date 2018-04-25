Streamline Health® Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Performance

Revenues for the three-month period ended January 31, 2018 were $6.1 million, a decline of approximately 5% as compared to the three-months ended January 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $1.2 million, up appreciably over the $535,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $38,000, an improvement over the $1.0 million net loss in the same period a year ago.

Revenues for fiscal year 2017 were $24.3 million, down approximately 10% from the previous fiscal year. Recurring revenues for the year constituted 80% of overall revenue, or $19.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was $2.8 million, down slightly from $2.9 million in fiscal year 2016.

"Fiscal year 2017 was the beginning of our new, more narrowly focused efforts to sell solutions and services in the middle of the revenue cycle – improving healthcare providers' coding accuracy to help them capture the financial reimbursement they deserve for the patient care they have provided," stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "We are committed to leading an industry movement to improve hospitals' financial performance by moving mid-cycle billing interventions upstream - to improve coding accuracy before billing, enabling our clients to reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in accounts receivable. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams.

By narrowing our focus to the middle of the revenue cycle we won 15 new clients in 2017. We believe we have a more distinct and compelling value proposition that can help us win more often. And not just with hospitals, but with outpatient centers and clinics and physician practices as well. Our coding solutions and services like CDI and Abstracting are established performers, and they were the primary contributors to a strong start to this new year. Our new eValuator coding analysis platform helped us win more new clients last year. The eValuator technology is right for the market which is driving new attention to Streamline Health. Our current client base continues to show interest in eValuator, but we have an even greater number of new clients than existing clients signing up for the solution.

Importantly, we have instigated and maintained tight cost and investment controls so that the transition to focusing our efforts in the middle of the revenue cycle has not negatively affected our balance sheet."

Highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 included:

Revenues for the fourth quarter 2017 were $6.1 million , and for the year were $24.3 million ;

, and for the year were ; Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2017 was $1.2 million , and for the year was $2.8 million ;

, and for the year was ; Recorded net income of $38,000 for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2018 , and a net loss of $(3.1) million for the fiscal year 2017;

for the fourth quarter ended , and a net loss of for the fiscal year 2017; New sales bookings for the quarter were $1.2 million and $4.8 million for the fiscal year; and

and for the fiscal year; and Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $33 million .

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 3375507

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to net income is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's estimates of future revenue, backlog, results of investments in sales and marketing, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended January 31,

Fiscal Year Ended January 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:















Systems sales $ 287,347 $ 322,323 $ 1,343,288 $ 2,512,579 Professional services

950,452

526,331

2,744,070

2,395,987 Audit Services

296,800

393,572

1,216,285

627,919 Maintenance and support

3,287,081

3,572,298

13,170,644

14,809,935 Software as a service

1,277,256

1,568,609

5,863,788

6,713,485 Total revenues

6,098,936

6,383,133

24,338,075

27,059,905

















Operating expenses:















Cost of systems sales

349,359

632,400

1,946,347

2,712,663 Cost of professional services

586,298

832,932

2,400,534

2,724,078 Cost of audit services

367,214

504,579

1,603,572

1,100,154 Cost of maintenance and support

662,212

743,049

2,904,181

3,226,511 Cost of software as a service

403,917

373,397

1,318,628

1,763,705 Selling, general and administrative

2,451,028

2,934,934

11,434,276

13,088,074 Research and development

1,367,028

1,653,469

5,352,189

7,453,638 Gain on sale of business

--

(238,103)

--

(238,103) Total operating expenses

6,187,056

7,436,657

26,959,727

31,830,720 Operating loss

(88,120)

(1,053,524)

(2,621,652)

(4,770,815) Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(113,934)

(127,962)

(474,657)

(508,859) Miscellaneous income (expenses)

148,272

145,173

(86,735)

106,084 Loss before income taxes

(53,782)

(1,036,313)

(3,183,044)

(5,173,590) Income tax benefit

91,652

17,128

83,830

12,024 Net Income (Loss) $ 37,870 $ (1,019,185) $ (3,099,214) $ (5,161,566) Less: deemed dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

--

--

--

(875,935) Net Gain (Loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 37,870 $ (1,019,185) $ (3,099,214) $ (6,037,501) Basic net loss per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.05) $ (0.16) $ (0.31) Number of shares used in basic per common share computation

19,989,461

19,680,751

19,876,383

19,528,341 Diluted net loss per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.05) $ (0.16) $ (0.31) Number of shares used in diluted per common share computation

23,241,521

19,680,751

19,876,383

19,528,341





















STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Assets







January 31,



2018

2017 Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,619,834 $ 5,654,093 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $349,058 and $198,449, respectively

3,001,170

4,489,789 Contract receivables

223,791

466,423 Prepaid hardware and third-party software for future delivery

5,858

5,858 Prepaid client maintenance contracts

506,911

595,633 Other prepaid assets

742,232

732,496 Other current assets

546,885

439 Total current assets

9,646,681

11,944,731









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment:







Computer equipment

2,852,776

3,110,274 Computer software

730,950

827,642 Office furniture, fixtures and equipment

683,443

683,443 Leasehold improvements

729,348

729,348



4,996,517

5,350,707 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(3,834,153)

(3,447,198) Property and equipment, net

1,162,364

1,903,509









Capitalized software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $18,658,183 and $16,544,797, respectively

4,307,351

4,584,245 Intangible assets, net

5,835,151

6,996,599 Goodwill

15,537,281

15,537,281 Other non-current assets

642,226

672,133 Total non-current assets

27,484,373

29,693,767

$ 37,131,054 $ 41,638,498

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





January 31,



2018

2017 Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 421,425 $ 1,116,525 Accrued compensation

342,351

496,706 Accrued other expenses

609,582

484,391 Current portion of long-term debt

596,984

655,804 Deferred revenues

9,481,807

9,916,454 Current portion of capital lease obligations

-

91,337 Total current liabilities

11,452,149

12,761,217









Non-current liabilities:







Term loan, net of deferred financing cost of $128,275 and $199,211, respectively

3,901,353

4,883,286 Warrants liability

--

46,191 Royalty liability

2,469,193

2,350,754 Lease incentive liability, less current portion

274,128

339,676 Deferred revenues, less current portion

332,645

568,515 Total non-current liabilities

6,977,319

8,188,422 Total liabilities

18,429,468

20,949,639









Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $.01 par value per share, $8,849,985 redemption and liquidation value, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 2,949,995 issued and outstanding

8,849,985

8,849,985









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $.01 par value per share, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 20,005,977 and 19,695,391 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

200,060

196,954 Additional paid in capital

81,776,606

80,667,771 Accumulated deficit

(72,125,065)

(69,025,851) Total stockholders' equity

9,851,601

11,838,874

$ 37,131,054 $ 41,638,498

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Fiscal Year



2017

2016 Operating activities:







Net loss $ (3,099,214) $ (5,161,566) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)







operating activities, net of acquisitions:







Depreciation

774,074

1,099,957 Amortization of capitalized software development costs

2,113,385

2,771,437 Amortization of intangible assets

1,161,448

1,344,980 Amortization of other deferred costs

340,502

324,496 Valuation adjustment for warrants liability

(46,191)

(158,922) Other valuation adjustments

141,038

94,009 Gain on sale of business

--

(238,103) Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets

(15,947)

567 Share-based compensation expense

1,109,241

1,787,367 Provision for accounts receivable

233,550

121,025 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired:







Accounts and contract receivables

1,497,701

(344,445) Other assets

(695,444)

449,673 Accounts payable

(695,100)

(51,071) Accrued expenses

(117,311)

(690,094) Deferred revenues

(670,517)

(341,008) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,031,215

1,008,302









Investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(48,616)

(506,040) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

19,959

-- Capitalization of software development costs

(1,836,491)

(1,978,946) Payment for acquisition

--

(1,400,000) Proceeds from sale of business

--

2,000,000 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,865,148)

(1,884,986)









Financing activities:







Principal repayments on term loan

(1,111,689)

(2,796,590) Payments related to settlement of employee share-based awards

(41,813)

(11,702) Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(91,337)

(569,189) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan

44,513

26,122 Net cash used in financing activities

(1,200,326)

(3,351,359) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,034,259)

(4,228,043) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

5,654,093

9,882,136 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,619,834 $ 5,654,093

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. Backlog (Unaudited) Table A





January 31,

2018

October 31,

2017

January 31,

2017 Company Proprietary Software $ 984, 000 $ 10,892,000 $ 11,504,000 Third-Party Hardware and Software

--

--

150,000 Professional Services

2,048,000

2,824,000

4,068,000 Audit Services

1,293,000

1,454,000

1,847,000 Maintenance and Support

15,420,000

18,256,000

19,193,000 Software as a Service

13,048,000

14,242,000

13,861,000 Total $ 32,793,000 $ 47,668,000 $ 50,623,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. New Bookings (Unaudited) Table B









Fiscal Year Ended



January 31, 2018



Value

% of

Total

Bookings Streamline Health Software licenses $ 463,000

10% Software as a service

2,056,000

43% Maintenance and support

315,000

7% Professional services

1,388,000

29% Audit Services

534,000

11% Total bookings $ 4,756,000

100%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Table C

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health's management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company's current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company's management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):









Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended,

Twelve Months Ended,



January

31, 2018

January

31, 2017

January

31, 2018

January

31, 2017 Net Income (loss) $ 38 $ (1,020) $ (3,099) $ (5,162) Interest expense

114

128

475

509 Income tax benefit

(92)

(17)

(84)

(12) Depreciation

178

205

774

1,100 Amortization of capitalized software development costs

539

625

2,113

2,771 Amortization of intangible assets

239

369

1,161

1,345 Amortization of other costs

93

114

270

254 EBITDA

1,109

404

1,610

805 Share-based compensation expense

264

444

1,109

1,787 Gain on sale of business

--

(238)

--

(238) Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets

(1)

--

(16)

1 Non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities

(134)

(149)

95

(65) Transaction related professional fees, advisory fees and















other internal direct costs

--

34

--

392 Associate severances and other costs relating to















transactions or corporate restructuring

--

40

--

239 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,238 $ 535 $ 2,798 $ 2,921 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share















Loss per share – diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.05) $ (0.16) $ (0.31) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.13

















Diluted weighted average shares

23,241,521

19,680,751

19,876,383

19,528,341 Includable incremental shares — Adjusted EBITDA (2)

--

3,340,390

3,244,825

3,327,130 Adjusted diluted shares

23,241,521

23,021,141

23,121,208

22,855,471

(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company's common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method. (2) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

