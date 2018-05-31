Streamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance On June 6, 2018

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 800-263-0877 and then entering passcode 7132733.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 7132733.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website: www.streamlinehealth.net

