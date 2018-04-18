Streamline Health® To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Performance On April 25, 2018

ATLANTA, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises in the new value-based world, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 financial performance for the period that ended January 31, 2018, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the market closes.
The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 888-394-8218 and then entering passcode 3375507.
A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 3375507.
About Streamline Health
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website: www.streamlinehealth.net
Company Contact:
Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net
