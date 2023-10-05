Streamline Launches Streamline One the Industry's Only All-In-One Short-Term and Vacation Property Management Solution

Streamline Vacation Rental Software

05 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

The launch accelerates its position as the ultimate solution to simplify operations and empower property managers for success.  

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline by Inhabit is thrilled to introduce Streamline One, a groundbreaking all-in-one platform designed to revolutionize property management company operations. With the increasing role of technology integration, Streamline One offers a unified solution, minimizing vendor complexities and offers simple process improvements like one contract for your tech stack, one invoice for simplified billing, and a single point of contact to help if questions arise. 

With the core Streamline property management software (PMS) platform plus 8 technology solutions handling everything from payments, integration of travel protection and property protection programs1, and new technology solutions Streamline One is an industry first for a fully integrated platform. 

"Streamline One marks a pivotal step forward in short-term and vacation rental management. It merges our industry expertise with innovative technology to deliver a unified solution that meets the needs of large property managers through a simplified all-in-one solution," stated Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "Our goal is to provide property management companies with the means to efficiently grow their businesses while focusing on continuing to scale their business." 

Streamline One is built on 9 areas of excellence. Each of these 9 areas have been thoughtfully curated to simplify vacation rental businesses – empowering property managers to spend more time growing their business and less time wrestling with your tech stack. 

  • Streamline Property Management Software: At the core of Streamline is their robust software that was built to support and grow property manager companies. 
  • Streamline CRM & Homeowner Acquisition: Unified inbox, automated workflows, and nurture programs for seamless lead conversion. 
  • Streamline Revenue Management: Automates revenue management with dynamic pricing, yield charts, and more to optimize profits. 
  • Streamline Payments and Guest Verification: Offers efficient payment solutions and last-minute reservation verification for property protection. 
  • Streamline Mobile: Native mobile apps for property owners, maintenance teams, and guests, ensuring smooth business operations on the go. 
  • Streamline Insurance: A comprehensive insurance solution powered by RentalGuardian software and offered through InsureStays, to safeguard guests, properties, and homeowners. 
  • Streamline Websites & Marketing: Custom website design, paid traffic generation, and marketing solutions for increased direct bookings. 
  • Streamline Call Solutions: StreamPhone integrates with PMS and CRM, enhancing call efficiency and offering scalable solutions. 
  • Streamline Training: Comprehensive training resources to support property managers in leveraging the platform's capabilities. 

"We have focused on expanding on our customer promise to be the best all-in-one solution in the market. Streamline One fulfills that promise in ways never seen in our industry before," said Sagri Corzo-Obregon, General Manager of Streamline.

If you are interested in learning more about the Streamline One platform, visit www.streamlinevrs.com/streamline-one

About Streamline 
Streamline by Inhabit is the property management software built for ambitious, enterprise grade businesses. We provide a better solution to running and managing properties in the vacation rental industry. As an early leader in the vacation rental space, the software has evolved greatly to encompass not only those initial innovative ideas but the ideas of many of our family clients. These innovations have culminated in Streamline One the only platform you need to run every aspect of your business with a simple relationship with Streamline as your single partner. To learn more visit www.streamlinevrs.com.  

1 Travel protection and/or property protection programs are powered by RentalGuardian and contracted with Sandhills Insurance Group, LLC d/b/a InsureStays.

