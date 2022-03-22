"The Metaverse is the Next Frontier and We're on the Frontlines" - Streamline's Expansion is Prime Positioning for Leading Web 3

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Media Group (Streamline), global video games and Metaverse developer, adds seasoned Strategy and Corporate Development Executive Gabriel Pessah to the expanding list of high-profile executives bolstering the company's execution capabilities. Pessah is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, refining corporate strategy, and formalizing Streamline's strategic-planning process.

Streamline Media Group Adds Former PlayStation Strategy Executive Gabriel Pessah to their Leadership Team

"I met Streamline back in 2018 when I was at Sony PlayStation working on expanding development resources and have kept close contact with the leadership team," comments Pessah. "What is so impressive about Streamline is its unique ability to scale through its platform's tools and tech. That ability, coupled with best-in-class content and the demand for interactive digital assets and NFTs, makes this an exciting opportunity as we move forward."

Pessah most recently spearheaded Corporate Strategy and Business Development at ProbablyMonsters, a video game developer started by the former CEO of Bungie, where he led the largest series A funding in entertainment software history. Before ProbablyMonsters, Pessah was the Head of Strategy and Development at PlayStation Studios. Over his tenure at PlayStation he held multiple roles with experience working for the Chairman of PlayStation Studios and CEO of Americas in different capacities. Pessah led the acquisition of Insomniac Games and played a key role in PlayStation's brand and technology IP expansion. Previous to getting into gaming, Pessah's work experience spans across the strategy and financial service spectrum with a track record of success.

"Gabriel joining Streamline further solidifies our mission toward continuous growth and upskilling our teams by working with veteran games and tech industry experts," says Alexander Fernandez, CEO of Streamline Media Group. "We see an opportunity in the growing need for interactive digital assets across industries and will be working together to develop a scalable and sustainable corporate strategy to support this need through our creative and technical R&D studios."

Pessah will work closely with Streamline's C-suite and lead the company's operational and business growth globally. "Streamline is growing at a remarkable rate," added Bo Kjærgaard Jensen, CFO of Streamline Media Group. "We need to ensure we grow in the right ways, so I am looking forward to Gabriel's insight and perspective to enhance our plans for the future."

Streamline is attending the global Game Development Conference in San Francisco this week. Click here to book a meeting .

For more information about Streamline and its growing repertoire of talented senior leadership teams, you can visit their new website.

About Streamline Media Group

Streamline Media Group provides global creative and technical solutions through video game technology for media, entertainment, business, and the Metaverse. The company creates original games, develops solutions that foster brand loyalty, and delivers digital excellence through its five business divisions; Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels, and Day Zero. For more information, visit www.streamline-mediagroup.com .

