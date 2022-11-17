Streamline Media Group Names Sheloman Byrd as New COO

Veteran Games Industry Executive Sheloman Byrd to scale diverse high-performing teams at Streamline

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer.

Byrd recently left Warner Bros. Discovery after three years, where he led external development as Executive Producer. His most recent title, MultiVersus , debuted earlier this year as the most-played PC fighting game ever with over 20 million players. Before this, Byrd spent nine years at Tencent driving business development and strategy for the US & European PC/Console market, working with key partners like Epic Games (Fortnite), Psyonix (Rocket League), and Ember Lab (Kena: Bridge of Spirits).

"Anyone who's worked with me knows how much I love games, from production and design to marketing and business development. It's a passion that is continued for nearly twenty years with no end in sight, " says Sheloman Byrd, COO, Streamline Media Group. "It's an exciting time overall, with over 3 billion global gamers and more playing every day. With this new role at Streamline, we'll scale our success and expand our capabilities to drive the next wave of interactive experiences—ones that take diversity, high quality, and authenticity into account from the start."

Since 2001, Streamline has serviced international developers, publishers, and brands, including Genvid, Balenciaga, Capcom, and Microsoft from production studios in Southeast Asia, Japan, and The Americas. As an active member of the games and tech global industry for over twenty years, Streamline has always committed to driving meaningful change through diversity, inclusion, and accessibility for emerging markets and social and economic minorities.

"Streamline is transforming entertainment and global industries through video game technology and craft," added Alexander Fernandez , CEO, and Co-Founder of Streamline. "I'm excited to have Sheloman join us at this incredible moment of growth as we continue building talented teams' representative of the world as it is."

Byrd joins Fernandez, CEO, and Bo Kjægaard-Jensen , CFO, in the C-Suite. As COO, Byrd will lead production and development, expand capabilities and capacity to include new segments beyond gaming and the growing demand for video game technology expertise.

About Streamline Media Group

Streamline Media Group is a global video games, interactive digital assets, and metaverse development company. It develops original games and tech IP through its USA, Malaysia, and Colombia production studios. It provides creative and technical services for international game developers, publishers, and brands, including Epic Games, Balenciaga, Capcom, and Microsoft.

As a member of the DSCI (Digital Supply Chain Institute), CGE (Center for Global Enterprise), Allyship Chair of WIGI (Women In Games International), and supporter of HITEC (Hispanics in Tech), Streamline is committed to driving meaningful change through diversity, inclusion, and accessibility within the games and tech industry.

Streamline believes that every person has the power to change their world, and they are doing everything in their power to give creators, developers, and builders a chance. Streamline connects global cultures by building bridges to the next two billion people through video game technology, methodology, and opportunity. Streamline's mission is to create social economic impact to build a future for everyone.

