Streamline Morning Routines with Kidpik's Personalized Outfits in a Box

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik, voted the 2021 #1 clothing subscription box for kids by My Subscription Addiction and Hello Subscription, releases its Spring 2021 collection with a growing brand of boys' and girls' personalized fashion that keeps parents' moods sunny and stress free. Each box reflects the child's budding personality and features 7 items that create 3 to 4 mix-and-match outfits, including shoes, delivered to the subscriber's doorstep and packed with excitement. Beginning this season, even the pint-sized members of the family can be part of the Spring season fun with kidpik's newly launched toddler collection, which makes the brand's must-have outfits in a box available in clothing sizes 2T and 3T—adding to the existing collection offered in sizes 4-16. The new collection of kidpik toddler subscription boxes is designed with the needs of always-active toddlers in mind and offers adorable head-to-toe fashion in a box.

kidpik Spring 2021 Collection kidpik Spring 2021 Clothing Subscription Box

Families can get excited for a new season by taking kidpik's fun quiz to determine the style their kid loves best and prepare for a surprise box of clothing to arrive at their door. Kids will love the newfound freedom of selecting the clothes they'll wear each day and dressing themselves, with help from kidpik's mom-approved, grab-and-go looks. Parents will be confident that kids are looking their best and morning rituals will feel like a breeze. Kidpik is the solution for busy parents' shopping needs–delivering personalized fashion for kids of all ages, stress free home shopping, and exciting experiences from the quiz to unboxing, all while offering terrific value. Each box is $95 on average when members keep-all, making each high-quality item only $13.50.

"Spring is a time for getting organized and transitioning to lighter, easy-to-wear layers. Our mix-and-match looks are designed to make mornings easier, drawers and closets neater, and also save time and money by only having what kids and moms love most in their wardrobes. Kidpik is known as the service that makes shopping easy from the comfort of your home and a fun style adventure for all. We take a lot of pride in every element that goes into the kidpik experience," said Dina Sweeney, kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer.

Whether staycation plans are on the horizon or the need is simply for new looks to keep up with kids' active Spring routines, kidpik has subscribers covered with their range of style categories and trend-right wardrobe essentials. Highlights from kidpik's Spring collection include must-have matching active sets, breezy dresses for girls made for Spring occasions, and lightweight layers for boys–crafted in easy-to-wear materials, including stretch denim and super soft cotton. Each box will include coordinating shoes and accessories to complete the look and are always styled with function in mind. New for Spring and launching in mid-March are boys' pre-styled boxes, adding to the line-up of girls' grab-and-go looks in a box ready to preview and purchase with no subscription required.

Customers of kidpik's kids' clothing box have awarded the brand over 13,000 5-star reviews including, "We loved everything we got in our kidpik box! So cute and had the best accessories too. My daughter's new silver shoes are to die for! My son's stylist just nails his fun personality! Highly recommended."

Parents can let kidpik's team of style experts help to streamline their kids' wardrobe this season by subscribing to receive coordinated, personalized looks they are guaranteed to love. For those that want to browse kidpik's collection on their own, visit kidpik shop and click-to-buy individual items and outfits now. Kidpik's boys' collection will also be available for the first time on kidpik shop beginning mid-March.

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 2T-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com.

Contact:

Sarah Tropeano

2123992784

[email protected]

SOURCE kidpik