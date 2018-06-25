Streamline Review of EudraVigilance Data with Commonwealth Vigilance Workbench (CVW) - Investigate

CVW Investigate promotes a comprehensive, timely, and streamlined review:

Provides a single environment for the review of statistical and non-statistical alerts from all sources (including EudraVigilance)

Stores and documents a signal detection plan with selection criteria for the subset of statistical alerts that require review

Presents alerts from all sources in the context of therapy-event pairs

Offers a rich set of graphical visualizations to support decision making

Captures the actions taken and produces reports that demonstrate compliance with procedures

Manages a flexible workflow driven by the priority of each alert and signal

Interfaces with source systems such as the EudraVigilance Data Analysis System (EVDAS) to provide seamless access to case data

Delivers a consistent view of events even as the MedDRA dictionary evolves across version upgrades

CVW Investigate can help your organization take full advantage of new surveillance resources such as EudraVigilance while streamlining the work of safety reviewers. For more information or to request a demonstration, please contact Michelle Tully, mtully@commoninf.com, 978-606-7682.

About Commonwealth Informatics:

Commonwealth Informatics is a leading technology and services company with industry expertise in medical product safety and public health surveillance. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and healthcare providers use Commonwealth's products and services to assemble relevant data and answer complex clinical and safety analysis questions quickly and accurately.

