Streamline Scientific and UroGPO Form Partnership to Offer Physician Office Lab Implementation and Consulting Services of PCR Technologies for UroGPO Members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Scientific announced a new partnership today with UroGPO, a pairing that will support urologists and their in-house PCR testing labs with the goals of improving clinical insights, enhancing patient experience, and optimizing reimbursement for privately-owned urology practices.

"This partnership is a seamless extension of our mission at Streamline Scientific," Streamline Scientific's CEO Ted Kramm said. "We look forward to supporting UroGPO's community-based, private urology practices to establish and support physician office labs, helping these practices remain independent while benefiting from leading PCR technologies that have the ability to enhance patient care."

UroGPO is a group purchasing organization that provides purchasing and educational services to urology professionals, connecting them with top manufacturers and service organizations to improve operations, enhance revenue, and reduce costs in their practice. Members of the organization also have the opportunity to network with other members, which includes urology group practice leaders, administrators, medical directors, CEOs, and more.

The experts at Streamline Scientific provide end-to-end consultation services for physician practices and reference labs across the country as they implement in-house PCR labs. The organization also has a CLIA-certified reference lab in Alabama that specializes in delivering molecular and toxicology testing results in under 24 hours.

PCR testing is an advanced molecular diagnostic technology that can produce results in under two hours, as opposed to traditional testing methods that can take around two to three days to yield results. Expedited results can lead to better-informed treatment decisions and support antibiotic stewardship.

The World Health Organization has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the biggest threats to global health. This is especially important in urology during the treatment of UTIs—a common infection among pregnant women that can lead to serious risks if undiagnosed or mistreated. The proven efficiency and reliability of PCR testing can help urologists to pinpoint the appropriate course of antibiotic treatment more quickly than with other methods.

