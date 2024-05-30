Streamline Security and Governance Management Across Autodesk Construction Cloud with ProjectReady

Eliminate Administrative Overhead and Reduce Risk Across Your Project Ecosystem

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of project information management software for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry, ProjectReady, has expanded its groundbreaking solution that simplifies security and governance to include Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

This release extends the same great feature we brought you for Microsoft 365 and Box, delivering centralized management of security and governance across your project ecosystem. As construction projects increasingly rely on multiple software platforms, ProjectReady emerges as the singular solution to streamline access and permissions, saving time and reducing risk.

"With ProjectReady, there is no need to navigate different platforms to modify permissions," says Joe Giegerich, CEO at ProjectReady. "Our solution empowers users to make changes at the project or portfolio level and have them automatically deployed across connected systems. Automating governance removes the continuous and labor-intensive job of maintaining secure access to project information. Eliminating what is otherwise a burn of valuable resources, results in tighter governance with incredible efficiency and predictable outcomes."

"Maintaining the right user permissions plays an important role in reducing security risks on a project," said James Cook, director of integrations and technology at Autodesk. "Using ProjectReady to manage Autodesk Construction Cloud's granular permissions alongside other cloud solutions can save project managers valuable time and enhance their confidence that they are using their technology securely."

The power of this feature comes from a roles-based approach to security and governance that ensures seamless access control as roles are assigned on a project. Project managers gain the flexibility to adjust permissions at both project and portfolio levels, streamlining operations and removing the associated overhead and involvement of IT.

For more information visit www.project-ready.com, the Autodesk App Store.

About ProjectReady

ProjectReady manages the projects ecosystem, from RFP to closeout. Our project information management solution facilitates connection and collaboration and a governed framework where people can work together reducing rework, errors and risk to achieve better profitability.

