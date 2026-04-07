Streamline, the Special Education Mission-Critical Solution, Named Finalist for the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in Artificial Intelligence and Administrative Solution

SANFORD, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline, the leading AI-Driven mission command software for Special Education in the United States, today announced that Streamline has been named a finalist for The EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2026 in two categories: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution and Administrative Solution.

Streamline, the AI-driven special ed mission-critical solution, won Finalist for the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Artificial Intelligence category Streamline, the AI-driven special ed mission-critical solution, won Finalist for the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Administrative Solution category

The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, honoring the biggest names in edtech and emerging innovators who are shaping the future of learning. Finalists are judged by a panel of industry leaders based on pedagogical workability, efficacy, results, clarity, value, and potential.

"We are honored by the addition of these prestigious awards, highlighting our groundbreaking technology that transforms Special Education," said Ranan Lachman, CEO of Better Speech. "This underscores our commitment to providing a mission-critical tool for Special Education that ensures 100% compliance, reduces paperwork time by 90%, and significantly accelerates student outcomes."

Streamline uses AI to eliminate administrative chaos, shrinking IEP preparation time from 10 hours to just 10 minutes. Districts utilizing the platform have reported a 50% increase in capacity for direct therapy and a 32% acceleration in speech-language outcomes through the platform's integrated AI Helper.

"The leaders honored here are defining what comes next," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "The future of learning is unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren't reacting to change, but creating it."

Streamline automates essential workflows—from referral and evaluation to monitoring and analytics. The platform integrates seamlessly with all SIS systems and features a modern user interface designed for accessibility, even in small or understaffed districts.

About Streamline

Streamline is the only AI-powered special education management platform designed to ensure compliance, simplify IEP management, and improve student outcomes. Built in partnership with district leaders and educators, Streamline gives special education teams the mission command center they need to calm the chaos and help students thrive. Streamline is a product of Better Speech , the largest online Speech Therapy provider in the U.S. For more information about Streamline, visit www.streamline-sped.com.

About The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest is a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning. The EdTech Awards annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech.

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SOURCE Streamline by Better Speech