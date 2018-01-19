Streamline Versatile Welding Processes with the SPIDER WELD PRO (HUN-491)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a professional welder, an inventor from Needville, Texas, knows the ins and outs of the welding/fabricating business, as well as jobs that involve large cylindrical vessels. "I used my expertise to come up with the patent pending SPIDER WELD PRO," he said.

This tool facilitates welding jobs of all five processes (tungsten, submerged, flux core and plasma arc). It makes achievement of girth and related welds on pressure-vessel interiors of different diameters. As a result, it reduces labor by 20 to 30 percent, which saves time, effort and money.

Ergonomic, efficient, easy to use and ideal for ASME pressure vessel fabricators, API tank fabricators, welding companies, etc., the tool promotes efficiency, productivity and high quality.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HUN-491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

