Streamline Your Financial Workflow through Select Canon imageFORMULA Scanner Devices and Scan for QuickBooks Online

"Given the quantity of documents that are usually involved in operating a small or self-owned business, accountants and bookkeepers are looking for an easy-to-use solution to help handle the processing of these materials in a time-efficient manner," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "By using Canon Scan for QuickBooks Online with compatible Canon imageFORMULA scanner devices, users can get more out of their device than they could in the past. This connection between QuickBooks Online and Canon imageFORMULA scanners is designed to help save time for processing invoices or receipts, which can help alleviate some business concerns like looming deadlines."

"The Intuit Developer platform provides QuickBooks customers with the ability to find the solutions that work best for them and their workflow," said Alex Barnett, leader of the Intuit's Developer Group. "With the availability of the Canon Scan for QuickBooks Online, small businesses and accounting professionals can streamline their financial processing operation, especially when strapped for both time and resources."

QuickBooks is designed to empower the self-employed, small businesses and accounting professionals to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. The Intuit Developer platform enables developers to integrate with rich QuickBooks financial and transactional data and offers unparalleled reach to small businesses through Apps.com, where millions of QuickBooks Online users go to find, try, and buy apps that meet their needs.

Canon Scan for QuickBooks Online is designed to provide QuickBooks Online customers with the ability to scan files directly to Expense Transactions QuickBooks Online, with no additional scanning software needed. Through this Canon software, users are also able to include data such as the target account, category and receipt amount in their scan. Users can still utilize typical scan features such as skipping blank pages, cropping and de-skewing images through their compatible imageFORMULA scanner device, as well as converting scanned documents to a searchable .PDF file with the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature.

Canon U.S.A. is a proud Gold sponsor of the 2018 Scaling New Heights Conference, held in Atlanta, Georgia from June 17-20, 2018, where guests can experience firsthand a demonstration of Scan for QuickBooks Online in booth #37.

Compatibility

The Canon Scan for QuickBooks Online software is compatible with the following imageFORMULA document scanner devices: P-215II, DR-C225, DR-C225W, DR-C230, DR-C240, DR-M140, DR-M160II and DR-M260.

Availability

Canon Scan for QuickBooks Online is now available at no cost for QuickBooks Online users. Users can get the app from the Intuit QuickBooks App Store: https://apps.intuit.com/scan.

In order to use Scan for QuickBooks Online with your compatible imageFORMULA scanner, the latest scanner driver must be installed on your PC. Visit www.usa.canon.com/support and search for your imageFORMULA scanner model to download the latest driver.

For more information on Canon imageFORMULA devices, please visit www.usa.canon.com/scanners.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

