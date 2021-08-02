Streamlining Brain Tumor Surgery Care During the Pandemic

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first of its kind publication spawned by the forced opportunity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacific Neuroscience Institute neurosurgical and otolaryngology surgical teams in collaboration with Providence Saint John's Health Center, demonstrated a remarkable ability to dramatically reduce intensive care unit usage and days spent hospitalized for patients who underwent minimally invasive brain tumor surgery during the pandemic. The findings were published last week in the journal PLOS ONE.

Pre-pandemic versus Pandemic Hospital Length of Stay Pacific Neuroscience Institute neurosurgeons, Daniel F. Kelly, MD and Neil A. Martin, MD. Providence Saint John's Health Center

As U.S. health care eventually emerges from the pandemic, many aspects of surgical care, including how patients are prepared for surgery and where and how they recover will be forever altered. The pandemic's strain on hospital ICUs and other facilities forced the PNI and Saint John's teams to reconsider some basic assumptions about brain tumor care and rapidly implement protocol enhancements that already had been in use on a more limited basis.

"Our findings suggest a streamlined care protocol can lead to marked reductions in ICU use and hospital length-of-stay without compromising patient safety or quality outcomes," said neurosurgeon Daniel Kelly, MD, director of PNI and senior author of the study.

"Brain tumor surgery by craniotomy or endonasal removal is resource intensive and historically has required multi-day hospital admissions, often including recovery in the ICU," Dr. Kelly added. "For more than a decade, our PNI team has been a leader of minimally invasive surgical approaches with 'low impact' neuro-anesthesia, and strict complication avoidance protocols. The pandemic-induced scarcity of ICU and monitored beds challenged our clinicians and administrators to develop accelerated timelines and safety protocols from admission to discharge, so brain tumor patients with evolving neurological problems or endocrine/hormonal issues could be treated expeditiously."



The study involved 295 patients undergoing a total of 317 operations for brain, skull base or pituitary tumors, and compared two well-matched cohorts treated during non-overlapping 11-month periods (pre-pandemic versus pandemic.) The cohorts were divided further into patients who had craniotomies or endoscopic endonasal (via the nostrils) tumor removals.

"As our critical care team has treated several hundred COVID-19 patients and managed other critically ill patients during the pandemic, the ability to minimize ICU usage for non-COVID patients and related resources was essential," said Terese Hammond, MD, critical care specialist and Saint John's ICU director. "This brain tumor protocol was extremely helpful and timely, showing how a concerted team effort can make substantive change for the safety of our patients and staff."

During the pandemic, the protocol included more rigorous patient education, more intensive recovery room assessment for safe admission to a non-ICU bed, earlier mobilization and post-discharge communication to facilitate less ICU use and earlier discharge. This protocol was associated with decreased ICU use (54 percent to 29 percent) and hospital stays of one day or less increased from 12 percent to 41 percent. For craniotomy patients, median ICU stays decreased from one to 0 days and for endonasal patients, median hospital stays decreased from two days to one. There were no differences pre-pandemic versus pandemic in tumor removal rates, complications, readmissions or reoperations.

"Not only was the care provided by our doctors and nurses exemplary, but the care protocol also has major implications for resource utilization and cost," said Jared Amerson, Saint John's chief operating officer. "We intend to continue this effort post-pandemic and will share our experience with other hospitals in the Providence system."

PNI neurosurgeon Dr. Neil Martin, MD, regional director of neuroscience for Providence Southern California added, "We believe this streamlined care protocol, if integrated with rigorous minimally invasive surgery and complication avoidance paradigms, may be applicable to other brain tumor centers and more widely to other surgical specialties."

About Pacific Neuroscience Institute

Pacific Neuroscience Institute is devoted to the comprehensive care of patients with a wide spectrum of neurological and cranial disorders. Dedicated teams of specialists, state-of-the-art facilities, and the use of leading-edge treatment along with our collaborative approach ensure that each patient receives the attention they require for successful treatment and recovery. PNI's specialty clinics are located at award winning hospitals Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, California. PacificNeuro.org

Media Contact:

Zara Jethani

[email protected]

818-209-4070

SOURCE Pacific Neuroscience Institute