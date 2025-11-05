Streamlining Cell Line Development for Faster Biologics Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how streamlined cell line development supports faster, more reliable biologics production and a smoother transition to clinical manufacturing. We will begin discussing the benefits of transposase-mediated integration technology. The featured speakers will share key considerations for regulatory readiness and product stability. Attendees will learn about cell line and upstream process development starting at stable pools. The speakers will also discuss parallel workflows between process development and biosafety efforts.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient cell line development remains one of the most critical challenges in biotherapeutic manufacturing. Achieving stable, high-yield expression systems while maintaining product quality and regulatory readiness can significantly impact development timelines and overall program success.

This webinar will explore advanced strategies that streamline every stage of cell line development and process optimization, using transposase-based expression technology designed to enable the stable, non-random integration of multiple copies of expression constructs into CHO-K1 cells. Accelerated development is enabled by the transposase-mediated stable integration that maintains structural integrity, with the stable pool identically expressing product subunits. A strong productivity and product quality comparability between the pools and the derivative stable clones allowing for the earlier production of representative drug material in quantities suitable for toxicology and preclinical studies.

The featured speakers will also discuss integrated, end-to-end development strategies that accelerate biologics programs targeting complex or previously difficult-to-address antigens. Through multidisciplinary collaboration across discovery, pharmacology, preclinical and technical development functions, the workflow demonstrates how synchronized CHO cell line and upstream process development can reduce risk, improve tech transfer and enhance scalability. Beginning with stable pools, this process supports efficient generation of representative material for early safety studies and facilitates alignment between clone selection, process optimization and downstream manufacturing.

Register for this webinar to learn how streamlined cell line development supports faster, more reliable biologics production and smoother transition to clinical manufacturing.

Join Cláudia Soares, Lead Scientist Drug Substance, CDR-Life; and Lynn Webster, Senior Scientist, Cell Line Development, ATUM, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining Cell Line Development for Faster Biologics Production.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks