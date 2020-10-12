StreamLoan works with Progressive Insurance to Integrate Homeowners Insurance Quoting into Digital Mortgage Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with mobile-first digital mortgage software company StreamLoan, Progressive is able to meet homebuyers in the digital mortgage process and use information they've already entered to serve up homeowners' insurance quotes with only one click.

"Ease, mobility and speed are what customers expect," said Progressive's Business Leader of Direct Quoting Tammy Loucks. "Offering homeowners quotes with one click right at the point in the mortgage process where borrowers need to enter insurance information is a great example of how we're making sure our customer experience is best-in-class."

"Ensuring a homeowners insurance policy is secured and the information is in the system is a critical step before mortgage underwriters can finalize a loan," said StreamLoan CEO Stephen Bulfer. "Having Progressive's quoting engine built right into our platform saves borrowers time and removes a roadblock for lenders to getting the loan closed."

This integration builds on Progressive's innovative technology enabled HomeQuote Explorer® platform which allows homeowners and home buyers to compare quotes from multiple carriers to find the best option that works for them to protect their homes.

StreamLoan is a provider of business-boosting digital tools for mortgage lenders large and small. The company's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) smart digital workflow allows lenders, borrowers and realtors to collaborate in real time wherever they are which drives speed, quality, and efficiency. In an era where security matters more than ever, StreamLoan has a unique bi-directional integration that reduces risk and ensures all parties to a transaction stay updated in real-time.

StreamLoan was founded in 2015 to make the journey to homeownership as rewarding as the destination. The company is based in San Francisco and is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley VC investors representing real estate, finance, FinTech and other innovative technology industries. For more information please call 415.617.9906 or visit https://www.streamloan.io

