Streamlytics' Angela Benton Named in Fast Company's Annual List of the Most Creative People in Business

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its 11th annual list of the Most Creative People in Business, honoring an influential and diverse group of leaders from a vast range of global industries including tech, design, entertainment, healthcare, media, government, nonprofit, sports, food, and more.

Angela Benton, Chief Executive Officer, Streamlytics

The Most Creative People in Business list recognizes individuals who used their innovative thinking to make an impact on the world beyond financial success. These engineers, executives, choreographers, activists, designers, journalists, and founders have created something new this year within their field that's never been done before in their industries. Many achieved these societal problem-solving accomplishments in one of the most contentious and erratic times in history.

"I'm incredibly honored to be included on Fast Company's The Most Creative People in Business," Angela Benton, Chief Executive Officer at Streamlytics, explained. "Given where the world is today, creativity is needed now, more than ever, to solve some of our biggest challenges. I'm excited to be amongst so many creative people using their brilliance to move the world forward."

Benton has consistently used her ingenuity to disrupt industries, having been a pioneer of diversity in the technology industry since 2007. In 2011, she created the first technology accelerator for minorities globally in Silicon Valley. Through her leadership, she accelerated hundreds of entrepreneurs, helping the nascent companies to raise over $47 million in venture capital funding. The accelerator also served as a breeding ground for some of today's top venture capital investors.

With her new venture, Streamlytics, Benton and her team use a privacy-first approach to building technology that enables Consumer-to-Business data transactions. With Streamlytics, they are unlocking the power of actual usage data from diverse communities across the United States, and doing so ethically.

Fast Company editors and writers spent a year researching candidates for the list, scouting every business sector: social good, medical, technology, engineering, marketing, entertainment, startups, and more. The people selected have all accomplished something truly innovative within the past 12 months or so that is having a measurable effect within their industries and beyond. They're also discoveries — none has ever been profiled in Fast Company in print before. Together, they represent the future of business.

"Each year, we recognize artists and conventionally creative people making their mark on business and corporate executives deploying creativity and innovation to address some of the biggest challenges facing businesses and society," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Individually and collectively, the Most Creative People are an inspiration."

Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business issue (September 2020) is available online now at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-creative-people/2020 and on newsstands beginning Aug. 11, 2020.

