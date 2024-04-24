StreamNative Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms

Company recognized as one of the most credible messaging and streaming technologies, Apache Pulsar

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative , the cloud-native streaming and messaging company powered by Apache Pulsar, today announced it has been named a leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms . The report cites StreamNative as a top performer in processing capability, diverse ingestion experience, security controls and compliance, and temporal features.

GigaOm analyst, Andrew Brust wrote, "StreamNative is a dedicated, standalone solution for streaming data processing and analysis. Being architected on one of the most credible streaming data processors and messaging services, Apache Pulsar enables it to perform well on our criteria, and it's positioned as a leader in this report."

Apache Pulsar is an open-source distributed messaging and streaming technology, uniquely tailored to manage large-scale datasets. Built on Apache Pulsar, the ONE StreamNative Platform is a cloud-native architecture for running diverse data streaming workloads. Designed for scalability within enterprise environments, ONE StreamNative Platform offers two key advantages: First, it prioritizes multi-tenancy to reduce costs and empower customers to manage resources efficiently. Second, StreamNative implements a two-tiered architecture that segregates compute and storage from inception by categorizing data into tiers based on its activity level.

This is the third year that GigaOm has reported on the streaming data platform market. All 16 vendors in the report are rated for key capabilities including event stream platform connectivity, high-volume data handling, observability, transformations and complex event processing, and real-time data processing.

"Today's organizations are in urgent need of leveraging real-time data for business value, be it customer insights, monitoring, analysis, and more. GigaOm is tuned into this market need with their thorough research and focus on streaming data and we're humbled to be a leader in this report as a cost-effective and flexible platform," said Sijie Guo, Co-founder & CEO at StreamNative.

For more information on the GigaOm Radar report for Streaming Data Platforms, visit here .

About StreamNative

Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming solution. StreamNative's solution can be deployed as a fully-managed Kafka and Apache Pulsar service, StreamNative Cloud, BYOC, and Private Cloud. Learn more at Streamnative.io .

SOURCE StreamNative